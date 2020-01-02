Jazz Hands, Everyone! 

click to enlarge

The new year brings the sweet notes of bebop, swing and soul to our town with the Tucson Jazz Festival, now in its sixth year. The stellar lineup includes the likes of Mavis Staples, Maceo Parker, David Hazeltine, the Average White Band, the Afro-Cuban All-Stars, Christian McBride & Inside Straight and more, along with a tribute to the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin, with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra featuring vocals from Broadway singer Capathia Jenkins and Grammy-nominated Ryan Shaw. Shows run from Friday, Jan. 10 to Monday, Jan. 20 at venues like the Fox Theatre, University of Arizona, Rialto Theatre and more. Associate editor Jeff Gardner gives you an overview of the festival, while music contributors Eric Swedlund and Brett Callwood introduce us to veteran saxophonist David Sanborn and up-and-comer Veronica Swift.

On a sad note, we say goodbye two people who didn't make it into 2020 with us: Staff reporter Austin Counts shares local memories of New Age Guru Baba Ram Dass, while musician Howe Gelb remembers Anna Karina, an actress and musician who passed in the waning days of 2019.

Elsewhere in this issue: Our reporting staff previews the major road projects of 2020; staff reporter Kathleen Kunz informs us that Pima County will not be reimbursed for the expenses related to temporarily housing migrants who are released from ICE custody; columnist Tom Danehy makes some predictions for 2020; comedy correspondent Linda Ray thinks you should step up to an open mic; Chow writer Mark Whittaker finds genuine soul food in the back of a campus-area convenience store; movie critic Bob Grimm shares his favorite movies of 2019; and there's a whole bunch more in our first issue of 2020, so let's get this year started!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

