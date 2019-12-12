It’s Beginning to Taste a Lot Like Christmas 

If you're a fan of these sorts of storytelling events, Bar Flies will be having a holiday party next Tuesday, Dec. 17, at the Van Buren in Phoenix. There will be lots of storytelling and, of course, books for sale.
Elsewhere in the book this week: Web editor Jamie Verwys finds out who is likely running for the District 1 seat on the Pima County Board of Supervisors now that incumbent wackadoodle Ally Miller is calling it quits next year; staff reporter Christopher Boan takes a look at the Roadrunners' hot start to their hockey season; arts writer Margaret Regan rounds up the many Nutcrackers that are headed our way; Emily Lyons of Taming of the Review takes in Arizona Theatre Company's production of Cabaret; movie critic Bob Grimm takes a dip in Dark Water; Chow writer Mark Whittaker samples the pupusas and tamales at Selena's Salvadorian Restaurant; and music contributor Mark Horn talks with 87-year-old Jimmy Carter of The Blind Boys of Alabama ahead of their upcoming show at downtown's Rialto Theatre.
— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor
Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM. He'll also talk about local politics on Arizona 360 at 8:30 this Friday, Dec. 13, on PBS 6.