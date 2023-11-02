‘Into the Spider-Verse’ swings onto the stage

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert is “perfect for anybody who has seen the movie.” (Fox Tucson Theatre/Submitted)

Since slinging its way onto the silver screen on Dec. 14, 2018, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has captured the Academy Award for Best Animated Picture, the Golden Globe Award for Best Animated Feature Film and the hearts of fans.

Fans of the award-winning film can immerse themselves in a new way on Sunday, Nov. 5, when the inaugural national tour of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert” swings into the Fox Tucson Theatre. The concert will play the film, while The Broadway Sinfonietta, an all-women and majority women-of-color orchestra and production, performs the score.

“It’s really cool, this combination of the live orchestra plus the movie,” said Emily Marshall, The Broadway Sinfonietta conductor.

“It’s this new type of combining two different media that I think (will) get different people in the seats than there would otherwise.

“The younger audience wants to come and see the movie . . . then they get to see how cool (the orchestra) actually is.”

Marshall said she has received rave reviews while changing the audience’s perception of an orchestra concert.

“People are coming in with certain expectations in their mind of what they might be coming to see, but then they are blown away by the depth of the sound that we’re able to get with this orchestra,” she said.

Audiences have found the strings and horns’ harmonies pleasurable, but they’ve been sonically captivated by The Broadway Sinfonietta’s DJ.

“We have a DJ who does all of these sound effects and other things that aren’t usually done in an orchestra,” Marshall said. “There are these very cool elements that we’re able to bring to life that I don’t think people would expect.”

Because of this, she said the show’s atmosphere is anything but typical.

“We thought it was just going to be more like an orchestra concert, but it’s just a rock show where we’re rocking out to the score (of ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’), because the score by Daniel Pemberton is amazing,” Marshall said. “There’s also this coolness factor to it, and the way I think we’ve been able to make the music sound really adds to the whole experience of seeing the show.”

Although the climactic film juxtaposed with suspenseful music keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, Marshall said the show gives her goosebumps nightly.

“There are a couple of cool moments like the redemption scene in the movie, which is where we really get to play on top of the vocal track that (the film is) playing and add to such an epic moment of the movie,” she said. “That’s one of the moments where we’re able to pull the audience out of the movie, and they start applauding at the end.”

Though the show offers a fun viewing experience of a hit film, Marshall said the show’s highlight is the 10-minute encore during the film’s end credits. She said that this is when she hears the loudest cheers and applause.

But whether fans come to see the movie or hear the music, Marshall aims to create a new experience for concertgoers and film buffs.

“This is perfect for anybody who has seen the movie, anybody who hasn’t seen the movie or anybody who just enjoys good music, and that’s why it kind of appeals to everybody,” she said.