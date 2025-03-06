Ink-redible Artistry: Tattoo Expo has designs on Tucson

click to enlarge (Tucson Tattoo Expo/ Submitted) "the thing that is most exciting for me is just seeing the people enjoy themselves at the event and everything," says expo creator Jon Lewis.

Body art fans are invited to “ink” outside the box at the Tucson Tattoo Expo’s 17th year.

From Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9, the expo at Casino Del Sol will feature portfolios and tattoos from many artists nationwide.

In addition to tattoos for clients, there will be contests and smaller events throughout the days. The expo’s creator, Jon Lewis, emphasized how rewarding it has been to watch the event grow.

“The thing that is most exciting for me is just seeing the people enjoy themselves at the event and everything,” Lewis said.

“So, continuing to expose the community to the talent out there, plus giving the new artists the ability to have their art seen by people.”

The Tuscon Tattoo Expo is enjoying its 17th year.

Lewis came to Tucson in 1999 and opened the doors to his own shop named 4forty4 Tattoo. He noticed numerous younger artists asking him questions about the industry and how to get their art showcased. He followed this need and began the expo in 2009 to educate clients and artists about the industry.

“I thought it would be a cool idea to bring a show to Tucson to expose the people of Tucson to other artists from out of state, to give them the opportunity to get tattooed by artists that they wouldn't necessarily be able to be tattooed by,” Lewis said.

“The show itself allows you to meet and greet and talk to people and see what to expect and what you should look for when you're getting tattooed.”

The expo has been partnered with Casino Del Sol for six years, providing the organizer with enough space to accommodate the growing demand for tattoo artists.

Lewis said that the event grows every year, mostly because attitudes toward tattoos have vastly changed over the last few decades.

“You know 30 years ago, it was so totally different, and now it's accepted all over the place,” Lewis said. “You see not just you know blue collar workers with tattoos, but you see a lot of white-collar workers with tattoos. It's not ostracized or looked down upon anymore. It's an accepted part of society nowadays.”

from Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9, the expo at Casino Del Sol will feature portfolios and tattoos from many artists nationwide.

With all of Lewis’ experience, the expo runs into few challenges year after year. The organizers keep the event fresh by researching new tattoo trends and upcoming artists. The contests that occur are also meant to recognize new talent in the community and foster connections within the industry.

“There's always going to be struggles,” Lewis said. “We try to add different aspects to the show yearly because it would become stale and boring if it's the same old thing with the same old artist.

“So, we somewhat go out of our way to keep an eye year round about who the young and upcoming artists are, so to give them a chance to be part of the show, to expose themselves, to get the exposure they may not get, even through social media.”

With household expenses rising nationwide, Lewis’ mission is to keep costs low for attendees. Through his partnership with Casino Del Sol, Tucson residents can enjoy free parking and cost-friendly food at the event. Ticket prices are also kept low to welcome people from all walks of life.

“We're a blue-collar town. This is, you know, we don't have a lot of expendable income here in Tucson,” Lewis said. “When I'm looking at venues, I make sure that they are willing to work with me … That way, it enables me to keep the price of entry down.”

Tucson Tattoo Expo

WHEN:Various times Friday, March 7, to Sunday, March 9

WHERE: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson

PRICE: Tickets start at $15

INFO: tucsontattooexpo.com