In Your Streams 

September 05, 2019 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Tucson Weekly columnist Brian Smith score win after win, from publishing a collection of his Tucson Salvage columns to winning multiple film-fest awards for the documentary he and his wife Maggie Smith made based on the columns. Now the short films based on his book of short stories, Spent Saints, is set to debut on Amazon Prime. Associate Editor Jeff Gardner has the details about the series, as well as this weekend's local launch party, in this week's cover story.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz takes a look at TUSD's efforts to update its sex-ed curriculum, as well as checking in with the local libraries to find out why it's so hard for you to check out an ebook; The Skinny looks at what's next, after City Councilmember Regina Romero's big win in last week's Democratic primary for mayor; columnist Tom Danehy proposes a campaign strategy for Ed Ackerley, the independent candidate who will face Romero in the November general election; occasional contributor Matt Russell previews Sonoran Restaurant Week; staff reporter Christopher Boan talks to just another band from East L.A. ahead of Los Lobos' Saturday show; music contributor Brett Callwood wishes classic rock radio station KLPX a happy 40th birthday ahead of this weekend's 38 Special celebratory concert; and there's a whole bunch more, so sink in and enjoy.

See you at Smith's launch party!

Jim Nintzel

Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Nintzel talks politics on the John C. Scott Political Forum at 3 p.m. Thursdays on KVOI, 1030 AM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.



  • The Skinny

    Regina’s Reign Romero is the odds-on favorite to win the mayor’s race after her primary victory.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Sep 5, 2019

  • Fall Arts Guide

    The state of the arts is strong in Tucson
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Aug 29, 2019

  • Arts & Craft

    Jim introduces our Fall Arts Guide and the rest of the content in the latest edition of Tucson Weekly.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Aug 29, 2019
