In Full Bloom 

click to enlarge

8060 E. 22nd St.

886.1760; dbloom.com

Hours: Monday through Friday,

7a.m. to 10 p.m.

Vibe: Hippie-Rasta

Strains: Dozens of house-grown sativa and indica strains sold in quantities from a gram up, with pre-packaged flower deals and pre-rolls available.

Extracts: Desert Bloom Releaf Center creates its own lines of concentrates sold in cartridges under the ReLeaf brand. There's also a wide variety of wax, crumble and the like, alongside guest brands.

Edibles: Desert Bloom creates its own line of edibles, including tinctures and hard candies, as well as sublingual patches that dissolve under your tongue. Other edible brands include Sir Newton's, Haze & Main, PURE and Love, Carissa.

Topicals: Desert Bloom owner Aari Ruben is relentlessly innovative in developing ways to use the healing power of cannabis. You'll find lotions, massage butter, muscle jelly, lip balms, mineral bath salts and more.

Unusual: Desert Bloom carries suppositories. (One tester mentioned that the suppository delivered a high that last well into the next day.) You'll also find a press that will allow you to mash your own extract with purchased bud, although results vary from customer to customer.

Accessories: Desert Bloom carries a number of pipes, water pipes and other accessories for your smoking needs.

Daily Specials: $15 off edibles if you purchase two or more; 15 percent off all concentrates between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.; buy four prerolls, get one free; free gram on your birthday; free pre-roll when you refer a friend; 10 percent discount off regular-priced product for seniors/veterans/students. See Desert Bloom Releaf Center's Tucson Weekly ad for additional specials.

New Patient Special: On your first visit, you get a free gram of regular flower with purchase of a gram of flower; free eighth-ounce with the purchase of an eighth-ounce; or a free quarter ounce with the purchase of a quarter ounce.

Delivery: Desert Bloom will bring you your order. Delivery fee is $1 per mile, with $1 waived for every $10 spent.

Beat the Line: Desert Bloom accepts phone-in orders for a quick pick up at 886-1760.