Improve with Improv: Have a laugh at the Tucson Comedy Arts Festival

By following the pillar of improvisation, which is “Yes and...Jamie Moyer” will perform at the 10th annual Tucson Comedy Arts Festival Thursday, Oct. 10, to Friday, Oct. 19.

“How can I say no to Tucson,” Moyer said while calling from her Los Angeles home. “It’s such a cool city.”

Moyer, an actress, who has appeared on “Modern Family,” “Night Court” and “The Great North,” will perform improv with her close friend, Carla Cackowski, who is a screenwriter and improviser.

“Carla and I will do a two-person show,” Moyer said. “Carla and I have performed together for years. Carla and I met at Second City Hollywood and hit it off immediately. We always have a blast together.”

Cackowski loves Moyer back. “Jaime is hands down the funniest person I know, and I know some pretty dang funny people,” Cackowski said while calling from Los Angeles.

“Performing with her is incredibly easy because her whole vibe is ‘play.’ You can't help but be joyful when she’s onstage with you because she's so authentically joyful.”

The tandem met 15 years ago in Los Angeles and have been pals ever since. Moyer and Cackowski didn't work together until 2019. They bonded after being stranded for two nights in two different cities. "It was equal parts stressful and hilarious," Cackowski recalled. We started talking about how fun it would be to travel together to perform and teach as a duo."

Cackowski believes it's much easier to improv with a close pal. "I already know Jaime as a person so I understand where she's coming from when she makes offers onstage. When you perform with people you don't know as well, it's more challenging because you're not as familiar with how their brains work and what their point of view on things are."

Cackowski is making her debut at the Tucson Comedy Arts Festival but Moyer is making her second appearance. " I love the improv community there," Moyer said. "I've taught there and I love the festival. It's amazing."

Moyer grew up in Detroit in a theatrical family. "My mom had a theater so that was my world as a kid," Moyer said.

Moyer cut her her teeth at Second City Detroit. "It's a shame Second City Detroit doesn't exist anymore. But Improv helped me with everything in my life," Moyer said. "It prepares you for everything since when you think about it, life is improv. We're always reacting to something."

Moyer has been thriving in Los Angeles teaching improv and acting in a number of sitcoms, often as the neighbor. "I'm like Mrs. Roper," Moyer said while laughing after making the reference to the hilarious character played by Audra Lindley in the underrated sitcom, "The Ropers."

Moyer does voice work for the popular animated comedy "Bob's Burgers." "I absolutely love doing "Bob's Burgers," The people behind the show are wonderful. Doing voice work is a great way go to work without wearing makeup."

More than 60 guest performers, featuring improv, stand-up and sketch comedy will hit the stage each night at the festival.

The Tucson Comedy Arts Festival has a long history of featuring instructors from around the country to teach comedy workshops during the event. This year the festival features multiple workshops over two weekends from an array of nationally known teachers.

"Carla and I love to teach improv and we can't wait to get to Tucson," Moyer said. "It's the place to be."