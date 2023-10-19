TOMBSTONE ‘HELLDORADO’ DAYS OCT. 20 TO OCT. 22 - See gunfight re-enactments in the streets, take a stagecoach ride, enjoy 19th century street entertainment and, if you dress up like it’s 1879, maybe you’ll be in a fashion show. On Saturday night from 6-8:30 p.m., you can hear Barry Corbin’s tales of his ranching life and his acting career, including as a grizzled cowboy in “No Country for Old Men” and the TV series “Yellowstone.” See the website for more details of scheduled events including the World Famous Helldorado Parade at 11 a.m. on Sunday. Downtown Tombstone, 311 Allen Street, Tombstone, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, free, tombstoneweb.com/coming-events

LIVING HISTORY: CRIME AND DEATH IN ARIZONA

OCT. 21 - Beware the curse of La Llorona. In its tradition of presenting history through re-enactments and impersonators of Tucson’s former inhabitants, the Presidio Museum dares us to solve a mystery steeped in Mexican folklore. Several people have been found dead along the Santa Cruz River. Superstition is taking over, and rumors have it that it could be the work of the famous ghost, La Llorona (the weeping woman). Find clues throughout the museum grounds.

Presidio San Agustin del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Avenue, Tucson, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., $9, tucsonpresidio.com/calendar





AMERIND AUTUMN FEST

OCT. 21 - The Amerind Museum houses artifacts, an art gallery and a research center dedicated to archaeology and native cultures. Its annual Autumn Fest celebrates the history, culture and arts of the

Diné (Navajo people) living among us. Features include the rock band Sihasin, the Jones Benally Family Dance Troupe, flautist Mary Redhouse and presentations by Diné scholar Wade Campbell, Ph.D., and Poet Laura Tohe, Ph.D. Native artists and artisans will have works for sale, and there will be food and youth activities.

Amerind Museum, Dragoon, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., $10 per vehicle, amerind.org/events





TOWN OF MARANA FALL FESTIVAL

OCT. 21 - Seven carnival rides, country music by Scotty Freel and the Flying Diamonds, a beer garden, whiskey sampling from local distiller Whiskey Del Bac, dog adoptions, a screening of Disney’s “Coco,” folklorico dancing, a sunflower field, a photo set, 25 food trucks, 30 arts and craft vendors — it all sounds like fun, but we’re heading straight for the “Spooky Garden Walk” with pumpkin carving and a fortune teller, right after we visit the 4-H club area to talk to kids about their animals.

Heritage River Park, 12375 N. Heritage Park Drive, Marana, free, 2 to 9 p.m.,

maranaaz.gov





ARIZONA OPERA: ‘FRANKENSTEIN’

OCT. 21 & OCT. 22 - Arizona Opera debuts its third world premiere with an opera based on Mary Shelley’s iconic novel, “Frankenstein.” Gregg Kallor wrote the music and libretto. He’s having quite a season. His Edgar Allan Poe-based chamber opera, “The Tell-Tale Heart” will haunt the Lincoln Center stage on Halloween. In “Frankenstein,” Kallor amplifies the tragedy of the creature’s circumstances in a way that restores the pathos of Shelley’s original text. It was Frankenstein’s hubris that gave the creature life without a way to live it.

Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Avenue, tickets start at $30, 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, azopera.org





THE TUCSON PANCAKES AND BOOZE ART SHOW

OCT. 21 - Organizers promise all-you-can-eat pancakes at this show and sale featuring the work of more than 75 local artists. In addition to the more than 300 works of art installed, there will be live body painting and other art in progress, accompanied by the sounds of local DJs, musicians and music producers. This event is among more than 500 that have sprung up around the world, from the first held in LA in 2009.

Whistle Stop Depot, 127 W. Fifth Street, Tucson, $10 presale, $10 door, 8 p.m. to midnight, eventbrite.com, age 21 or older

ROADRUNNERS HOCKEY SEASON OPENER OCT. 21 - This weekend, the Tucson Roadrunners play their first home game against the Pacific Division leaders, the Coachella Valley Firebirds. It’ll be the first of 36 regular-season home games. Friday and Saturday night games account for 28 of those, including 15 on Saturday. That’s more than in any previous season. Let’s hope they deliver us loads of winning home-ice advantage, and new fans who will now be able to travel to games. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, single tickets start at $17, 7 p.m., tucsonroadrunners.com

ARIZONA FRIENDS OF CHAMBER MUSIC

OCT. 22 - Pianist Alexander Maloteev offers an afternoon of baroque works by favorites Handel, Purcell, Muffat and Bach. Then, before wrapping up the afternoon with Wagner, he plays an apparent anomaly: three allegros and an adagio from Mieczysław (aka Moishe) Weinberg’s 1955 Sonata No. 4 in B minor, Op. 56. A child prodigy in Poland, Weinberg fled to Russia to escape the religious persecution that took most of his family. He composed prolifically and continued working until his death in 1966, two months after he converted to Christianity.

Leo Rich Theatre, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, Tucson, $45 in person or online, 3 p.m., arizonachambermusic.org