Hot Picks Week of Nov. 2

TUCSON FILM FESTIVAL

NOV. 2 TO NOV. 5

The Tucson Film Festival opens at The Loft on Thursday then spreads to other venues. Leading off the event is the Arizona premiere of “Kiss the Future,” a feature-length documentary about artists and musicians in Sarajevo during the 1990s siege, and their efforts to persuade U2 to perform a benefit concert there. The festival continues with narrative and documentary features and shorts of all genres focused on music-related content with a connection to Arizona and the desert Southwest.

The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, and various locations throughout town, $12, 7:30 p.m.,

www.filmfreeway.com

Blue Lotus Artists Collective

NOV. 3

A new, nonprofit gallery showcasing the work of Black artists opens its doors on Pennington Street Friday. The gallery’s goal is to promote Black culture and foster community involvement. Artists featured in the opening exhibit include Casimir Bafiono, Willie Bonner, Marita Dingus, Amber Doe, Allison Miller, Joe Willie Smith, Papay Solomon and George G. Welsh. Their works are contemporary and include sculpture, fabric and paintings.

Blue Lotus Artists’ Collective (BLAC), 15 E. Pennington Street, Tucson, free, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., www.bluelotusartistscollective.com

Celtic Festival and Highland Games

NOV. 3 TO NOV. 5

There will of course be men in kilts tossing two-story logs, but aren’t there always? What’s new is a Saturday tea tasting hosted by Chantilly Tea Room. Enjoy scones and jam while sampling and learning about tea types and how to brew the perfect pot. For stronger palates, there’s whisky tasting. The weekend starts with a concert Friday night and continues with sporting events and games for all ages on Saturday and Sunday.

Rillito Raceway Park, 4501 N. First Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $23, 5 to 9:30 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, www.tucsoncelticfestival.org

“Illusionary” A Magical Variety Show

NOV. 3

Where do you draw the line between a dream and an illusion? Magician Michael Howell finds the answer in prestidigitation. He enlivens his new show with music and dance, but the magic comes from the real dreams of Tucsonans. He claims to have interviewed folks “from age 1 to 100” for inspirations he weaves into a magical story. It may be alarming that some dreams apparently inspire fire and impaling people, but we’re sure it’s all in good fun.

Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, $25, 7:30 p.m., www.stagefoundationcommunity.org/tickets

Fall Ikebana Festival

THROUGH NOV. 5

The elegance of Ikebana is captured in its name. Ikebana translates, more or less to “making flowers come alive.” Ikebana arrangements express emotions with the flow of color, weight and lilt among the flowers, leaves and stems. Tucson’s Ikebana artists grace the Yume Gardens with their work through this weekend.

Yume Japanese Gardens, 2130 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, $15, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday,

www.yumegardens.org

“Tellabration: Mosaic of Stories”

NOV. 9

Tucson Tellers of Tales hosts a storytelling event to raise funds for future projects. As a member organization of Arizona’s State Storytelling Network, the group welcomes and encourages anyone to share stories to gain confidence and improve skills. There is no cost to join. Members take their stories into the community to libraries convalescent homes, hospitals and other settings.

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Tucson, $10, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., www.unscrewedtheater.org/events

Rhythm & Roots Presents Drive-By Truckers

NOV. 9

The Drive-By Truckers are a Southern band in the same way William Faulkner was a Southern author. A product of enough Southern states to guarantee the authenticity of their most vigorous guitar threats, their lyrics can also occasionally show the sensitivity of willows dangling in a stream. The stories in their music are often those that could only arise from their geography, and their lyrics often reflect phrasing unique to the culture they arose from. There’s no honkytonk, here, but rather white soul that’s come through pop and punk and come into its own identity.

Rhythm & Roots, Plaza Stage, Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $40, 7:30 p.m., www.hotelcongress.com

“A Wrinkle in Time”

TO NOV. 12

This riveting science fantasy, first told in Madeleine L’Engle’s 1962 young adult book of the same name, has enraptured every generation since. In a classic hero’s tale, Meg Murry and her younger brother engage with three mysterious witches against the forces of evil. Their aim is to rescue her father and then humanity itself. Along the way, Meg finds her own strength and courage. L’Engle’s book won the Newberry Medal and the Lewis Carroll Shelf Award, among others.

Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre, The History Y, 738 N. Fifth Avenue, Tucson, tickets start at $35, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday,

www.scoundrelandscamp.org

“The 39 Steps”

NOV. 9 TO NOV. 12

Master creepy storyteller Alfred Hitchcock made “The 39 Steps” a horror story in 1955; Broadway made it a fast-paced, multimedia comic spoof in which nice guy Richard Hannay gets framed for murder and winds up in a nest of spies. He dodges the police and murderous thugs, from London to the Scottish Moors, and finds love along the way. Look for physical humor including fist fights and sword fights.

Gaslight Music Hall, 10645 N. Oracle Road, Suite 121, Suite 104, Oro Valley, $34, various times,

www.orovalleytheatrecompany.com