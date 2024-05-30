Hot Picks: Week of May 30, 2024

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

TO JUNE 2

Rob McClure will reprise his Tony-nominated Broadway role of the Scottish nanny on tour alongside co-star/wife Maggie Lakisin this internationally acclaimed hit musical.

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard, Tucson,

tickets start at $30, various times, ticketmaster.com,

broadwayintucson.com

“Harlie’s Angels”

TO JUNE 2

Get ready for some family fun in this ’70s tribute comedy musical. “Harlie’s Angels” is a laugh-a-minute tribute to an era of fashion and grooviness.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Boulevard, $27, various times,

gaslighttheatre.csstix.com





Nate Jackson:

Super Funny World Tour

MAY 30

Thanks to his viral content and TikTok engagement, Nate Jackson is among the fastest-growing comedians. He’s amassed more than 3 million followers and over 500 million views globally. Jackson is a comedian, actor, writer and digital creator who sells out comedy clubs and theaters across America.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets start

at $41.50, 7 p.m., rialtotheatre.com





The PettyBreakers:

Tom Petty Tribute Band

MAY 30

The PettyBreakers have one mission: to remind all of us that, although the great Tom Petty may be gone, his music continues to resonate. The band is here to celebrate his memory.

The Gaslight Music Hall,

13005 N. Oracle Road, Tucson,

tickets start at $27, with discounts for children, military,

students and seniors, 6 p.m.,

520-529-1000,

gaslightmusichall.com





Levi Platero Band

MAY 31

Music is innate to Native American blues singer-songwriter Levi Platero. He taught himself guitar at age 9 and has been compared to Stevie Ray Vaughan. His leads and songwriting reflect a lifetime of absorbing music. After a decade of touring the United States with his family’s band, and as a one-year run in Indigenous, Platero is on his own.

The Sea of Glass Center for the Arts,

330 E. Seventh Street,

Tucson, tickets start at $30, 7:30 p.m., 520-210-4448,

theseaofglass.org





National Trails Day Night Hike

JUNE 1

Bring a flashlight and head to Catalina State Park to celebrate National Trails Day at 6:30 p.m. This family-friendly event is perfect for those 8 and older. Registration is required at playov.com.

Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, free,

6 to 9:30 p.m., playov.com





Mahjongg Club

JUNE 1

Come to the library and play the American version of this classic board game of strategy, calculations and luck.

Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley, free, 1 to 3 p.m., pima.bibliocommons.com





Vegan Night Market

JUNE 1

Sponsored by Tucson Foodie and Hannah Hernandez of Death Free Foodie, this event features more than 50 vendors. There will be food, clothing, live tattooing and live music courtesy of DJ Han Cholo.

Rillito Park, 4802 N. First Avenue,

Tucson, free, 6 to 10 p.m.,

vnm.tucsonfoodie.com





Wanda Sykes: “Please & Thank You”

JUNE 2

Presenting a phone-free show, Wanda Sykes is an Emmy Award-winning stand-up comic, writer, actress and producer who has been ranked near the top of the “funniest people” lists. She appeared in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and lent her voice to “Crank Yankers” as Gladys Murphy.

Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress Street, Tucson, tickets

start at $65, 7:30 p.m.,

foxtucson.com, livenation.com





Dance “We Will Rock You” Xception

MAY 31

This “xceptional” cover band runs the gamut of musical covers through the decades from genres like classic rock, country, R&B, blues and pop. Started in Tucson, this band is ready to bring on great tunes.

The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, $20, 7 p.m.,

gaslightmusichall.csstix.com





Beyond The British Invasion

JUNE 1

The British are coming in this musical “British Invasion” tribute show. The band will perform the greatest hits from ’70s rock groups like The Beatles, Rolling Stones and the Who.

The Gaslight Music Hall,

13005 N. Oracle Road, $27, 6 p.m.,

gaslightmusichall.csstix.com





“Facing Each Other” Couples Drawing

JUNE 1

Ever wanted to bring out the small features of that significant other? This event has got that goal covered. Led by Linus Schief, this hilarious workshop will see couples trying to draw each other with blindfolds on. Throw drinks into the mix, and this is sure to be a fun night to remember.

Tap & Bottle North, 7254 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, $40, 6:30 to 8 p.m.,

eventbrite.com





Chess Club

JUNE 3

All ages are welcome to participate in this friendly competition.

Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley, free, 3 to 5 p.m., pima.bibliocommons.com





The Bad Guys

JUNE 15

This “Movies in Marana” series will feature tons of family-friendly classics throughout the ages. This latest show covers the 2022 children’s comedy animated film “The Bad Guys.” Captivating animation and fun laughs are sure to ensue.

Gladden Farms Community Park soccer fields, 12205 N. Tangerine Farms Road, Marana, free, 6:30 p.m., maranaaz.gov