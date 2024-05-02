Hot Picks: Week of May 2, 2024

Mount Lemmon Music Series

THROUGH OCT. 26

A1 Reggae Band brings its sounds to the Mount Lemmon Lodge music series. Mark Thomas appears on May 4, while Jay Fairchild hits the stage on May 11.

Mount Lemmon Lodge, 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park, Mount Lemmon, price TBA, noon to 3 p.m.,

mountlemmonlodge.com

Art in Oro Valley Gallery Exhibition

TO MAY 3

Roche Tissue Diagnostics and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are celebrating the town’s 50th anniversary with the return “Art in Oro Valley Gallery Exhibition.” The up to 140 pieces of art include 2D and 3D artwork. Artists submitting work must live or work in Oro Valley, or their work must have been created and inspired by Oro Valley.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, free, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, registration required, 520-797-3959,

eric@saaca.org





Greg Abate

MAY 3

Saxophonist Greg Abate will perform at The Century Room. He is a jazz professor at Rhode Island College and tours 275 days a year. He has played in the Ray Charles Orchestra and Artie Shaw Orchestra. Noteworthy jazz performers like Phil Woods, Kenny Barron and Claudio Roditi have performed with him.

The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., dice.fm

Funhouse

MAY 4

This gallery will present work with the themes of death, loss, identity and memorial. There will be new work from the artists Amber Doe, Karlito Miller Espinosa, Eli Blasko, Geneva Foster Gluck, Treynor Tetik, Racheal Rios and Albert Chamillard.

Pidgin Palace Arts, 1110 S. Sixth Avenue, Tucson, free, 7 p.m.,

pidginpalacearts.com

Jay Fonda Quartet

MAY 10

People consider Jay Fonda a musical artist who has dabbled in all aspects of music. Fonda has composed, performed, recorded and educated. Fonda provided great insight when he served as president of the Tri-Centric Foundation, a musical performance archive. Fonda has gone across the United States and multiple countries to perform.

The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., dice.fm

Train Day

MAY 11

Who’s ready for some free family fun? Come spend train day at the museum. There will be free exhibits, rides and activities all day long. Fun train-themed merchandise will be available for purchase, too.

Southern Arizona Transportation Museum, Historic Downtown Depot, 414 N. Toole Avenue, Tucson, free, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., tucsonhistoricdepot.org

Tucson Home Sharing Info

MAY 11

This is an introduction to Tucson Home Sharing, a program that promotes adults sharing a residence as a means for mutually beneficial support. There will be presentations on cost reduction and providing companionship for loneliness.

Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive, Oro Valley, free, 11 a.m. to noon, tucsonhomesharing.org

Miami Artist in Tucson

MAY 11

Miami-based Latin artist Raiko will live paint on high-quality purses from Coach, New York. Come witness Raiko’s unique blend of style and culture at this event.

La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, free, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., 832-887-3485, raikonin@icloud.com

The Mercado Flea

MAY 12

Spend Mother’s Day on the final day of this flea market for the season. More than 50 vendors will be there selling vintage and antique items. You may find that present you know your parent will love.

Mercado District, South Avenida del Convento, Tucson, free, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., mercadodistrict.com

Try Out Our New Telescope

MAY 16

Try the new Orion AstroBlast telescope. The Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association has provided the library with this cool telescope for public viewing. Have you ever wanted to see that Arizona daytime moon in grand detail? Now is your chance.

Flowing Wells Library, 1730 W. Wetmore Road, Tucson, free, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., pima.bibliocommons.com

Moon Glow 520

MAY 31

This complimentary outdoor yoga class is here to provide for those who need a break. This session is called “Always Power Yoga.” Be sure to bring your own yoga mat and water bottle.

La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Drive, Tucson, free, 6:30 p.m., laencantadashoppingcenter.com