Hot Picks: Week of April 25, 2024

Mount Lemmon Music Series

THROUGH OCT. 26

A1 Reggae Band brings its sounds to the Mount Lemon Lodge music series. Mark Thomas appears on May 4, while Jay Fairchild hits the stage on May 11.

Mount Lemmon Lodge, 12833 N. Sabino Canyon Park, Mount Lemmon, price TBA, noon to 3 p.m.,

mountlemmonlodge.com

Peter & Will Anderson Play the Music of Benny Goodman

APRIL 26

Peter and Will Anderson are twin brothers and saxophonists. They’ve played in over 40 states and multiple countries. They’ve performed at Carnegie Hall, The Blue Note and the Kennedy Center to name a few. Their performance can be heard alongside Vince Giordano’s Nighthawks in the Grammy-winning OST for the HBO drama “Boardwalk Empire.”

The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., dice.fm

Salsa and Guacamole Madness

APRIL 28

A sizzling evening of salsa and guacamole is on the way. Get a taste (or several tastes) of the green and red ambrosia created by various local Tucson vendors. Afterward, set the dance floor afire to the beats of Conjunto Diferencia. Sponsored by Backyard Eatz.

The Kaycee Club, 601 S. Tucson Boulevard, Tucson, $10 admission includes a bag of chips for tasting samples, 3 to 7 p.m., eventbrite.com

Too Much Coffee Magic and Comedy Show with Doc Dixon

APRIL 29

He fooled Penn and Teller, now he can try to fool us. Doc Dixon has performed his comedy and magic routine on late-night television, at large corporate gatherings and even in the White House.

The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway Road, Tucson, tickets vary in price, 6 to 8 p.m., bit.ly/3Jcx5ES

Sock Drive with Food Truck

APRIL 26

This Dove Mountain sock drive invites guests to donate socks and grab a bite from the nearby food truck owned by Mafia Kitchen. Socks of all sizes will be accepted.

Long Realty, Dove Mountain Office, 12080 N. Dove Mountain Boulevard, Suite 100, Marana, free, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., facebook.com

ScottRobb

APRIL 28

Country music performer Scott Robb will sing at the local church. He has performances planned around the city for the next few months.

Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, 500 W. Calle Concordia, Oro Valley, price TBA, 11 a.m., bandsintown.com

Fiery Desert Paint and Sip

APRIL 28

Hoppy Vine is a chill place where artists of all skill levels can grab a refreshing drink and start painting. This place is locally owned and wants to provide fun for the whole family.

The Hoppy Vine Oro Valley, 12125 N. Oracle Road, Suite 137, Oro Valley, $45, 2 to 5 p.m., eventbrite.com

Art in Oro Valley Gallery Exhibition

THROUGH MAY 3

Roche Tissue Diagnostics and the Southern Arizona Arts and Cultural Alliance are celebrating the town’s 50th anniversary with the return “Art in Oro Valley Gallery Exhibition.” The up to 140 pieces of art include 2D and 3D artwork. Artists submitting work must live or work in Oro Valley, or their work must have been created and inspired by Oro Valley.

Roche Tissue Diagnostics, 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive, Oro Valley, free, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, registration required, 520-797-3959,

eric@saaca.org

Greg Abate

MAY 3

Saxophonist Greg Abate will perform at The Century Room. He is a jazz professor at Rhode Island College and tours 275 days a year. He has played in the Ray Charles Orchestra and Artie Shaw Orchestra. Noteworthy jazz performers like Phil Woods, Kenny Barron and Claudio Roditi have performed with him.

The Century Room, 311 E. Congress Street, Tucson, $25, 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., dice.fm

Preserving Place & Empowering Community

MAY 4

Camp Naco serves as an important piece of Civil War history. The military regiment known as the Buffalo Soldiers, who were Black, served at this camp. It spans 17 acres and is 600 yards North of the United States and Mexico border. There are adobe buildings there that are over 100 years old. This information session wants to be educational and spread the word about this important historical monument.

Online Event, Camp Naco, 2118 W. Newell Street, Bisbee, free, 11 a.m., campnacoaz.org