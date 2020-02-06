Hold My Beer 

This business of journalism sometimes involves risky assignments, but Associate Editor Jeff Gardner didn't hesitate to step up and sample some of the finest product coming out of our local breweries, from the Chiltepin Red Ale at Button Brew House to the OSIRIS-REx Recon IPA at Dillinger Brewing Co. You'll find Jeff's assessments in our Beer Week package, starting on Page 8.

Jeff also takes a look at the trends in the exploding craft brewing biz, while staff writer Austin Counts tells you about how Sentinel Peak Brewery and Borderlands Brewing are teaming up to create Voltron Brewing. Austin also reveals how Thunder Canyon Brewery is undergoing a renaissance. And there's a roundup of Beer Week events, so get out and have a pint, would you?

Elsewhere in the book this week: Columnist Tom Danehy worries that the wannabe fight club nonsense downtown could become a real problem; arts writer Margaret Regan previews a trio of multi-cultural events this weekend; Taming of the Review contributor Betsy Labiner says Live Theatre Workshop's production of The Norwegians is a killer play; movie critic Bob Grimm wasn't spellbound by Gretel & Hansel; Laughing Stock columnist Linda Ray says there is some political comedy to be had this week; and there's a lot more in the book this week, so settle in and figure out what you're doing for fun this weekend.

See you at the tap!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

