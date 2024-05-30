Historic Move: Tucson Unified launches $480M bond execution plan

By

Tucson unified school district will start a $480 million school bond program.

Tucson Unified School District will start a $480 million school bond program, approved by voters in November 2023. The first projects, set to be completed in the fall, are aimed at enhancing educational infrastructure across the district.

The inaugural projects encompass a range of critical upgrades:

• HVAC repairs and upgrades: Spanning 14 schools, this initiative targets energy efficiency enhancements, improved air quality and heightened comfort, all while reducing environmental impact and streamlining maintenance.

• Automated external defibrillator (AED) installation: A pivotal safety measure, AED deployment across 57 schools aims to improve survival rates in the event of cardiac emergencies, ensuring a safer environment for students, staff and visitors. Also, promoting health awareness.

• Marquee installation: Eight schools will benefit from digital marquee installation, facilitating streamlined communication all while enhancing school branding.

• Updated educational technology integration: Under this endeavor, students, teachers and staff will benefit from a sustained comprehensive 1:1 device initiative, supplemented by the deployment of Active Boards, across classrooms and libraries.

“These transformative projects mark a significant milestone for TUSD, representing our unwavering commitment to providing a safe, innovative and conducive learning environment for our students and staff,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, Tucson Unified School District superintendent.

As the bond program is gaining momentum, key personnel have been hired and assigned to ensure “seamless execution.”

Info: tusd1.org

