High Maintenance: Select Snooze Bites Might Help You Get Some Shut Eye

By

click to enlarge s.snooze.bites.blackberry.thc-cbn.20ct.az.angle.rgb.png

Weed can make you sleepy; there’s a reason bird-watchers talk about spotting the elusive droopy-eyed bong sucker. Leaving aside the strains that can trigger frantic all-night housecleaning, when you get high, you’re more likely to sit on the couch and watch TV than to go out for a night on the town.

So it’s no surprise that people who toss and turn through the night are turning to weed as a sleep aid. One of the latest edibles on the market is Snooze Bites.

Coming to us from the folks at Select, a 100mg pack of Snooze Bites contains 20 5mg blackberry gummies. The low dose makes it great for beginners and veterans alike; 5mg (or even half of that) can be enough to send many people off to the land of nod. As an added bonus, the gummies contain CBN (aka cannabinol, not be confused with cannabidiol, aka CBD). WebMD tells us CBN is “a weaker version of THC” and advises that while not much research has been done on CDN, a few studies have “shown CBN to have sedative properties that could relieve conditions like insomnia. However, more research is required. Well, if you’re having trouble sleeping, why not help out with that research by experimenting with Snooze Bites?

The fruity blackberry notes cover up the residual pot flavor that some edibles carry. It’s also part of Select’s Nano line, meaning the cannabis takes effect more quickly. Most edibles can take roughly an hour to give you a buzz because they are absorbed in the liver, but these gummies have been broken down into tiny, water-soluble molecules that allows them to be absorbed in the mouth and stomach, providing uplift in about 15 minutes.

If you’re in need of a good night’s sleep and nothing else is working, Snooze Bites are definitely worth a try.


