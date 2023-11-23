Heritage-based artwork featured at market

Southwest Folklife Alliance will host an open-air winter market featuring artwork by Indigenous, African American and Mexican American heritage-based artists from Loom.Market. Find handmade Mata Ortiz pottery, African American Southern-style hats and Indigenous jewelry.

Loom Holiday Art Market + Silent Auction is 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, at the Pima County Historic Courthouse, in the Courtyard, 115 N. Church Avenue. Admission is free.

Loom.Market is an online marketplace where heritage-based artists can sell work, network and preserve cultural knowledge. Loom also offers professional development for artists, helps artists build community with other artists and supporters, and facilitates peer-to-peer learning workshops.

The event features live music, artist sales throughout the day and a silent auction at dusk. Light refreshments and hot chocolate will also be available. Purchases and proceeds from the auction directly support heritage-based artists in building their businesses, and their access to professional development opportunities.

Loom artist Homer Marks Jr. creates woodcarvings and Hopi Kachinas, an artform he learned from his Hopi relatives. Marks has been creating artwork for more than 20 years.

“I use the inspiration from both my Hopi and Tohono O’odham background,” he said. “My carvings represent the strong ties between both my cultures.”