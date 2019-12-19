Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 

New Year's Eve is also right around the corner, so associate editor Jeff Gardner and calendar editor Emily Dieckman have once again rounded up a whole bunch of ways to celebrate, whether you want to do it up with loud music and champagne or just want to enjoy a quiet dinner out. Whatever your plans, stay safe so you'll still be a reader of the Weekly in 2020!
Elsewhere in the issue: Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz informs you about a program offering free HIV testing throughout Arizona; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith tells the story of Debbie Fields, a Tucson grandma taking care of her extended family; columnist Tom Danehy tries—with little success—to put himself in the shoes of a Trump supporter; Taming of the Review contributor Holly Griffin says you should consider a taste of Winding Road Theatre's production of The Big Meal; comedy correspondent Linda Ray previews Brew Ha Ha's fourth anniversary show at Bordlerlands Brewery, featuring local comic Kristine Levine; and there's plenty more in the book about space missions and rising craft beer taxes and such, so read a few stories before you use it as kindling for your Yule log.
See you coming down the chimney!
— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor
Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.