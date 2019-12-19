December 19, 2019 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 

By
ed_note.jpg
The holidays are galloping along like a one-horse open sleigh, carrying us through the end of the year and right into the launch of 2020. I've been hitting up as many of the festivities as I can with the kids: Winterhaven walking, making ornaments with Santa at the Tucson Museum of Art, strolling past luminarias with the Grinch at Tucson Botanical Gardens, getting a taste of that enormous gingerbread house at El Conquistador in Oro Valley. The big holidays—Christmas, Hanukkah and Star Wars Release Day—arrive next week and I wish all our readers the happiest of celebrations.

New Year's Eve is also right around the corner, so associate editor Jeff Gardner and calendar editor Emily Dieckman have once again rounded up a whole bunch of ways to celebrate, whether you want to do it up with loud music and champagne or just want to enjoy a quiet dinner out. Whatever your plans, stay safe so you'll still be a reader of the Weekly in 2020!

Elsewhere in the issue: Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz informs you about a program offering free HIV testing throughout Arizona; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith tells the story of Debbie Fields, a Tucson grandma taking care of her extended family; columnist Tom Danehy tries—with little success—to put himself in the shoes of a Trump supporter; Taming of the Review contributor Holly Griffin says you should consider a taste of Winding Road Theatre's production of The Big Meal; comedy correspondent Linda Ray previews Brew Ha Ha's fourth anniversary show at Bordlerlands Brewery, featuring local comic Kristine Levine; and there's plenty more in the book about space missions and rising craft beer taxes and such, so read a few stories before you use it as kindling for your Yule log.

See you coming down the chimney!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.

More Editor's Note »

Tags:

More by Jim Nintzel

  • It’s Beginning to Taste a Lot Like Christmas

    For the Past several years, my friend Amy Silverman, with the help of her co-conspirators, has organized a Phoenix storytelling event called Bar Flies. The stories range from dramatic to heartbreaking to funny. And now many of them have been collected in a book, Bar Flies: True Stories From the Early Years.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Dec 12, 2019

  • Flow Job

    Our cover package this week highlights Science Be Dammed: How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained the Colorado River, a new book from our friends at UA Press.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Dec 5, 2019

  • Impeachment Update

    Congressman Raul Grijalva talks about Trump, immigration and the Grand Canyon
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Dec 5, 2019
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

Laughing Stock: Quality Comedy Week!

Laughing Stock: Quality Comedy Week!

By Linda Ray Dec 19, 2019  1:00 am

Claytoon of the Day: Trump, Slow Your Roll

Claytoon of the Day: Trump, Slow Your Roll

By Clay Jones Dec 18, 2019  2:00 pm

Celebrate Ugly Sweater Night this Friday at Reid Park Zoo

Celebrate Ugly Sweater Night this Friday at Reid Park Zoo

By Tucson Weekly Staff Dec 18, 2019  12:34 pm

More »

Latest in Editor's Note

  • It’s Beginning to Taste a Lot Like Christmas

    For the Past several years, my friend Amy Silverman, with the help of her co-conspirators, has organized a Phoenix storytelling event called Bar Flies. The stories range from dramatic to heartbreaking to funny. And now many of them have been collected in a book, Bar Flies: True Stories From the Early Years.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Dec 12, 2019

  • Flow Job

    Our cover package this week highlights Science Be Dammed: How Ignoring Inconvenient Science Drained the Colorado River, a new book from our friends at UA Press.
    • by Jim Nintzel
    • Dec 5, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation