Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas 

The holidays are galloping along like a one-horse open sleigh, carrying us through the end of the year and right into the launch of 2020. I've been hitting up as many of the festivities as I can with the kids: Winterhaven walking, making ornaments with Santa at the Tucson Museum of Art, strolling past luminarias with the Grinch at Tucson Botanical Gardens, getting a taste of that enormous gingerbread house at El Conquistador in Oro Valley. The big holidays—Christmas, Hanukkah and Star Wars Release Day—arrive next week and I wish all our readers the happiest of celebrations.

New Year's Eve is also right around the corner, so associate editor Jeff Gardner and calendar editor Emily Dieckman have once again rounded up a whole bunch of ways to celebrate, whether you want to do it up with loud music and champagne or just want to enjoy a quiet dinner out. Whatever your plans, stay safe so you'll still be a reader of the Weekly in 2020!

Elsewhere in the issue: Staff reporter Kathleen B. Kunz informs you about a program offering free HIV testing throughout Arizona; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith tells the story of Debbie Fields, a Tucson grandma taking care of her extended family; columnist Tom Danehy tries—with little success—to put himself in the shoes of a Trump supporter; Taming of the Review contributor Holly Griffin says you should consider a taste of Winding Road Theatre's production of The Big Meal; comedy correspondent Linda Ray previews Brew Ha Ha's fourth anniversary show at Bordlerlands Brewery, featuring local comic Kristine Levine; and there's plenty more in the book about space missions and rising craft beer taxes and such, so read a few stories before you use it as kindling for your Yule log.

See you coming down the chimney!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.