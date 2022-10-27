Halloween, fall events aplenty in Tucson area

Halloween brings out the creepiness in all of us. From haunted houses and corn mazes to dance parties, here are some of what the Tucson area has to offer this fall.





Ghostbusters in the Haunted Ruins

Something odd is going on in the Haunted Ruins and Valley of the Moon’s fairy woods. Join patrons on an interactive journey across the Valley of the Moon with the mostly fearless Ghostbusters.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. daily until Oct. 30

Where: Valley of the Moon, 2544 E. Allen Road

Cost: $10 adults; $5 students; free for members and children ages 7 and younger

Info: valley-of-the-moon.yapsody.com





Glowing Pumpkins Tucson

Explore the magical pathways of lit pumpkin sculptures and displays, with music, sounds and special effects.

When: Noon to 10 p.m. daily until Oct. 31

Where: Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road Cost: $20

Info: glowingpumpkins.com





Nightfall at Old Tucson

For its 30th anniversary, Nightfall returns to Old Tucson in a new format. This year, the festival offers a totally immersive experience that blends deadly mazes with time-honored stunt performances and a town full of people to chat with all night. Learn their secrets, solve their issues, or just watch a performance in the Grand Palace.

When: 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. daily until Oct. 30

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $30 for children younger than 12; $35 older than 13 and adults

Info: nightfallaz.com





Fall pumpkin celebration at Apple Annie’s

At Apple Annie’s, autumn brings with it sunflowers, hayrides, a corn maze and pumpkins. Family events are aplenty here. The 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze opens at 9 a.m. daily. The last entry is 4 p.m. The largest collection of pumpkins growing on vine in Arizona may be found in the pumpkin patch. Tickets are available for the hayride that takes guests to the pumpkin patch.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Oct. 31

Where: Apple Annie’s, 6405 W. Williams Road, Willcox

Cost: $6 corn maze (ages 3 to 11); $8 adults. Corn maze and hayride combo $8 (ages 3 to 11); $10 adults

Info: appleannies.com





Terror in the Corn

An immersive and frightful cornfield connects a range of “haunts” and Halloween activities. The frights, cries and general fear increase as night falls and the moon emerges.

When: 6 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Terror in the Corn, 9312 N. Rillito Village Trail, Marana

Cost: $28

Info: tucsonterrorinthecorn.com





Slaughterhouse

According to Scurryface, this was 2021’s top haunted house in the nation out of the 85 it reviewed. Organizers promise that 2022 will be even scarier.

When: 7 p.m. nightly until Nov. 4

Where: Slaughterhouse, 1102 W. Grant Road

Cost: $25 is the price for a ticket

Info: slaughterhousetucson.com





Boo at the Zoo

Grab your ghouls and dig up your zombies. At Reid Park Zoo’s Boo at the Zoo, display your boo-tiful costumes for a fun, family-friendly evening that isn’t too spooky. At this Tucson Halloween tradition, the whole family will have a magical experience. The money is used for the upkeep, management and educational programs of the zoo.

When: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, to Sunday, Oct. 30

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court, Tucson

Cost: $13 general admission; $11 zoo members; timed tickets

Info: reidparkzoo.org





Halloween Boo Bash

Tucson Parks & Recreation is hosting a spooktacular evening of tricks and treats at Lincoln Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. At the park, 4325 S. Pantano Road, guests can take part in the costume parade, trunk-or-treat, and carnival activities. Food will be available for sale.

When: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22

Where: Lincoln Park’s soccer fields, 4325 S. Pantano Road

Cost: Free

Info: tucsonaz.gov/parks





Tucson Terror Fest

The only horror convention and film festival in Southern Arizona, the Tucson Terror Fest presents and celebrates movies from around the world. Organizers stress the creative, enjoyable and artistic aspects of indie horror cinema.

When: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 23

Where: 191 Toole, 191 E. Toole Avenue, Tucson

Cost: Tickets start at $8

Info: 191toole.com





Halloweenpalooza

Join 100 fun, costumed folks at Catalina Brewing Company for the Oro Valley Social and Business Club party. Tickets include appetizer buffet and new connections.

When: 5 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26

Where: Catalina Brewing Company, 6918 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $20

Info: 520-355-7127, eventbrite.com





Spirits at the Zoo 2022

Wear your best “haunt couture” and fly to Spirits at the Zoo, presented by Casino del Sol. At this Halloween gathering for adults only, have fun with your pack while contributing to the zoo’s conservation fund.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: $40 for zoo members and $45 general admission

Info: reidparkzoo.org





Howl at the Museum

This 21-and-older event features music by Birds and Arrows, burlesque performances, DJ Humblelianess spinning music, a costume contest, Whiskey del Bac showdown, art-making activities and immersive art experience by Lex Gjurasic.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Avenue, Tucson

Cost: $35 members; $40 nonmembers

Info: tucsonmuseumofart.org/HOWL





Halloween Spooktacular

This year, the Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center will host The Spooktacular once more. Games, crafts and a trick-or-treat lane organized by nearby businesses are all part of this event. While children enjoy themselves as their favorite costumed characters, a live DJ will keep the rhythms going. There will be food trucks present, and alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks can be purchased.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Oro Valley Town Hall Parking Lot, 11000 N. La Cañada Drive, Oro Valley

Cost: Free

Info: orovalleyaz.gov





Spooktacular Halloween Party

Come in your costume and enjoy a great Halloween party with treats, themed crafts, open play games, costume contest and gifts bags.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: We Rock the Spectrum, 4811 E. Grant Road, Suite 141

Cost: $25 in advance; $35 at the door

Info: werockthespectrumtucson.com





Trunk or Treat at the Y

A haunted house, live DJ, games and trunk or treat are all part of the fun at the Northwest YMCA Pima County Community Center.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Northwest YMCA Pima County Community Center, 7770 N. Shannon Road, Tucson

Cost: Free admission

Info: 520-229-9001





Tucson Halloweekend Hangover Bar Crawl

This Halloween, let’s get spooky for the spookiest season of the year. Tucson’s streets will be turned into eerie paths for the Tucson Halloween Hangover Weekend Bar Crawl.

When: 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29

Where: Various venues in Tucson

Cost: Free registration; charge for drinks

Info: eventbrite.com