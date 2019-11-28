November 28, 2019 News & Opinion » Editor's Note

Gratitude 

The list of things I'm grateful for this Thanksgiving weekend is longer than I can possibly hope to recount in this space, so I'd just like to say I'm immensly thankful for my wife Jennifer, my kids Olivia and Izzy, and all the extended family members and friends who make up our tribe. I'm blessed beyond measure to have them in my life.

I'm also eternally thankful for the team here at Tucson Weekly. Our little crew of editorial staffers—managing editor Logan Burtch-Buus, associate editor Jeff Gardner, web editor Jamie Verwys and staff writers Kathleen B. Kunz and Christopher Boan—regularly work miracles to fill our various publications with their stories. And I'm lucky enough to work with an astonishingly creative collection of freelance writers, photographers and artists who make every week an adventure.

This week, Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith is back on the cover with a profile of professional dancer Marquez "Quezzy" Johnson, a working-class kid who turned hip-hop fascinations into a career.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Columnist Tom Danehy has some ideas of what some local bigwigs should be thankful for; contributor Clara Migoya gets up close with burlesque dancer Lola Torch; arts writer Margaret Regan checks out a powerhouse show by four women artists at downtown's Davis Dominquez Gallery; calendar editor Emily Dieckman previews Arizona Theatre Company's upcoming production of Cabaret; Chow writer Mark Whittaker takes a few steps down Whiskey Roads; music contributor Eric Swedlund catches up with Mikal Cronin ahead of his upcoming show at 191 Toole; movie critic Bob Grimm enjoys A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood; and there's all sorts of other stuff to keep you informed and entertained on this holiday weekend!

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! See you at the dinner table!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.

