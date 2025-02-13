Golden Gala: Art museum, historic block fete 50 years

click to enlarge (Sofia Fuentes/Submitted) Proceeds from the Golden Gala will benefit the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block.

The Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block raises money through its annual gala. This year, it will hold a special Golden Gala to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Tucson Museum of Art building.

The event is Saturday, March 15.

The gala is organized by a committee composed of museum staff and board members.

The board includes people from different fields, including the arts, architecture, business and marketing.

Kelly Snyder, chair of the gala committee and a member of the board of trustees, said they are celebrating the museum building because of its architectural and artistic importance.

“I think when you look at the museum as a whole, the architecture of the building is part of the art. It’s a part of the story. It’s also a good way to raise awareness in the community of this architectural and cultural icon in the city of Tucson, which is very much rooted in the arts,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the event also creates awareness about the museum and historic block.

“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve talked to people that are from Tucson or who have lived here for many, many years who have never heard of the museum or been to the museum. It just is this gem, this beautiful museum that deserves so much more stardom than it has,” Snyder said.

“I think now more than ever, it’s just really important for the museum to have better visibility and to have people think of the museum as a gathering spot for their families, their children and for out-of-town visitors that are coming to visit in our beautiful springtime months.”

During the gala, attendees will have a chance to dine among the art inside the museum’s galleries. The meal will be catered by Cafe a la C’Art/Carte Blanche Catering.

Usually, the gala dinner is held outside.

“We will actually be having dinner at the gala inside of the museum, celebrating the museum itself and most notably the architecture and the artwork,” Synder said.

The weather also played into the decision to dine inside.

“The last two years, we’ve had very cold dinners, so this is a twist on that, to be able to eat inside, be around the art and be warm,” Snyder said.

Snyder said the menu had to be carefully planned, taking the artwork into consideration.

“That obviously poses a bit of a challenge because some of the artwork needs to be taken down because of the sensitivity of the art, and with the insurance, we also have to take consideration of what food can be served and obviously what liquids can be served in the galleries,” Snyder said.

The event will also have online and live auctions and a cocktail reception.

During the live auctions, participants can bid on items like trips and artwork.

The gala will kick off at 5 p.m. with light bites, cocktails and chances to mingle.

The organization will also be raising money for Fund-A-Need, which helps to ensure that people in need have access to art in their lives.

Proceeds from the gala will support the art museum and historic block, especially with preservation, storage and collections.

“The preservation of the museum and the entirety of the historic block is critical to Tucson’s culture, history and also future,” Snyder said.

The historic block is also made up of five other historic buildings.

Completed in 1907, the J. Knox Corbett House was home of the Corbett family for over 50 years. The stucco-covered brick house was a hub of the local social circle.

La Casa Cordova is one of Tucson’s oldest buildings. The historic home, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, is an example of the Sonoran Row House structure that was popular in the late 1800s.

The Edward Nye Fish House was built in 1868. The L-shaped house, which was made with adobe blocks and stucco, is home to the museum store and rotating exhibitions.

The Romero House, which was built around 1860, is now home to a ceramic studio.

The Stevens/Duffield Houses are now used as gallery spaces and are home to the Café a la C’Art.

The 50th anniversary celebration is a continuation of the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block’s recognition of their history.

In 2024, the organization celebrated their centennial. They were originally known as the Tucson Fine Arts Association, which was created in 1924 by the Tucson Woman’s Club’s arts committee.

The organization later changed their name to the Tucson Art Center in 1960s and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block in the 1970s.

The organization broke ground on the museum building in 1973 and opened the space in 1975. Over the years, the museum has expanded with the addition of a Latin American art wing, gallery space and entry hall and education center.

One of the honorary chairs of the gala is Andy Anderson, a partner with William Wilde and Associates, the firm that led the design of the museum building.

The museum and historic block take up a city block in historic downtown Tucson and house a collection of over 12,000 pieces of art from the last 3,000 years.

Rotating and permanent exhibitions spotlight different types of art, including western, Indigenous, Latin American, European and modern and contemporary works.

Along with its artwork, the museum is also known for its staircase.

The museum regularly engages patrons with new exhibitions.

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the museum will be opening “Divergence of Legacy: Art of the American West in the 21st Century.” This display will feature works inspired by the American West, created between the 1870s and 2024.

Golden Gala

WHEN: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 15

WHERE: Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Avenue, Tucson. Complimentary valet parking and gala entrance at 173 N. Meyer Avenue, Tucson

PRICE: $350 for gala ticket, $2,000 for gala table for eight

INFO:520-624-2333, tucsonmuseumofart.org