Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! - ‘Mania: The ABBA Tribute’ dances into Arizona



The Swedish pop/rock group ABBA made its mark 50 years ago with their song “Waterloo.”



The group followed with a string of hits in the 1970s, including “The Winner Takes It All;” “Money, Money, Money;” “Fernando;” “Dancing Queen” and “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man after Midnight).”



“Mania: The ABBA Tribute” gives audiences an authentic ABBA experience, complete with costumes, choreography and music inspired by the group.



The group is celebrating ABBA’s 50th anniversary with a tour, which visits the Rialto Theatre on Wednesday, March 6, and the Mesa Arts Center on Thursday, March 7.



The supergroup has remained popular because of the jukebox musical “Mamma Mia!”



The tribute show, which was started in 1999, has visited 35 countries around the world. They recently did a second run in London’s West End, where they performed for a month at Shaftesbury Theatre.



In the show, singers portray ABBA bandmembers Björn Ulvaeus, Agnetha Fältskog, Anni-Frid Lyngstad and Benny Andersson. Alison Ward, who portrays Fältskog, is originally from Liverpool. She also does a solo show on cruise ships, where she performs different genres of music. She often will bring ABBA into her other gigs, especially her solo act.



“ABBA has definitely been incorporated. It works well because I happen to know the songs pretty well… In my own show, I talk about this ABBA show and tell them what I get up to. I do some ABBA in that as well,” Ward said.



She has a math degree from Leeds University, but she has performed for most of her life. She has toured in Germany and appeared in music videos and TV shows on the BBC and MTV.



Ward started with the “Mania” tour in 2010. She is one of the longest-running performers in the show. She said her love of the music and ABBA keeps the show fresh and interesting for her.



“I get to perform these songs every night, and the audience goes crazy. Unless the audience is asleep, which they never are, it’s always a joy for me to perform this music,” Ward said.



She has been with the tour on and off over the years. Since coming back after the height of COVID-19, she has been more full-time.



“There’s a song ‘All I do is eat and sleep and sing.’ It’s an ABBA song. We joke that we literally eat, sleep and sing ABBA,” Ward said.



Ward said that one of the biggest challenges is being on the road for months at a time.



“The hardest part is staying fit and healthy. One minute, we’re in snow, and then we’re in Florida with the heat… It’s just making sure we get sleep, rest and prepare our bodies to keep full health for the full tour,” Ward said.



Growing up, she listened to ABBA’s music, but being on the tour has given her a deeper appreciation for it.



The performers strive to provide audiences with a similar concert experience as an ABBA show.



“We try to keep it like the audience is seeing the real thing, with the costumes, the favorite hits, the guys wearing platform heels. We’re doing as much as we can to give the audience a realistic evening of ABBA. We’re having a lot of fun doing it at the same time,” Ward said.



To prepare for her part, she watched online videos of ABBA. She tries to stay true to Agnetha’s movements, vocal style and choreography.



“I say I live my alter-ego… I get to stick on a blond wig every night. I switch off Alison, and I become the role,” Ward said.



The show highlights ABBA’s greatest hits, along with the lesser-known song called “I’ve Been Waiting For You.” Ward is featured in this song, as well as “The Winner Takes It All.”



“I always grew up singing ‘The Winner Takes All.’ It’s a big moment every night,” she said.



“Most of the ABBA songs are dancy and fun. When this one hits, it’s a completely different moment in the show. I love that moment every night.”



In the audience, she sees original fans as well as newbies to the music.



“We’re getting everybody. Now, we’re getting younger kids with their grandparents and moms. We get a range of age groups. Since ‘Mamma Mia!’ released, everyone’s a fan. These days, kids watch TikTok, and ‘Mamma Mia!’ is on TikTok… A lot of younger fans but still the diehard originals that remember when these songs were released 50 years ago,” Ward said.



Many fans come decked out in ’70s looks.



“I always suggest that people come dressed up. It makes it more fun for us all, seeing them dressed up like us. They feel like they’re involved. So, the more costumes, the better,” Ward said.





“Mania: The ABBA Tribute”

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 6

WHERE: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

PRICE: Tickets start at $27.50

INFO: 520-740-1000, www.rialtotheatre.com