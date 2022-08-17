GET YOUR LIFE BACK. I DID.



Tucson mother overcomes drug use.

By: Jamie





My dad died 31 years ago when I was 14. I was mentally and physically abused as a kid, and that sticks with you. So, his death just spun me. That’s where everything started. I used meth and alcohol to numb the pain.

When I think back to then, there is no happiness to it. It’s pure misery and hell.





At one point, my two boys and I lived in our car for three months. They would shower at friends’ houses. I would wake up shaky from alcohol and wait until the store opened at 6 a.m. so I could buy a drink just to be able to get the kids off to school. That’s when I hit bottom. You get tired of chasing that high and it wasn’t fair to my kids. I decided I wasn’t going to use anymore. I was tired of hurting and hurting my kids and significant other.





Now I’ve been sober for more than ten years.

When I think back to where I was and where I am now, I get choked up, especially because my kids constantly tell me how proud they are of me.





When I talk to someone struggling with addiction, I assure them they are not alone. They can find compassionate and nonjudgmental support at CODAC, with staff who know, from personal experience, what it is like to overcome addiction. And CODAC has many groups where you can get encouragement from other people who are in your situation now.





I truly know what it’s like to be a recovering addict who’s been to the bottom. And I am living proof that you can get your life back. There were times when I wasn’t so sure I would make it, but I did.





The help is here if you want it.





We believe in you and can help you every step of the way.





Drug & alcohol treatment

No judgment

We believe in you





CODAC.org/GetYourLifeBack

Walk-in or Call 24/7

380 E. Ft. Lowell

520-202-1792