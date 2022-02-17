Get Your Life Back. I Did



Tucson mom conquers drug use and regains custody of children.



Admitting to and addressing drug use is difficult. I know because I’m a recovering meth addict.



For 13 years, meth ruled my life and eroded my soul. I knew I had hit bottom when the Department of Child Safety took custody of my children. It was then that I decided to get sober.



I made my way to CODAC and a recovery coach gave me the right kind of support, and I was treated as a person deserving of help and compassion, without judgment.



My time in CODAC’s transitional living program was awesome. I was able to live in a safe and healing environment and meet other moms in recovery. I was encouraged by recovery teams and through support groups, and received help managing my

meds.



I wanted to be a sober mom, not a using mom, but I couldn’t find my way. It killed me every day not being there with my children. Now that I have found recovery, I get to make up for lost time and be the good mom I knew I could be.



Today, my relationship with my children is strong. They adore me and I adore them, and I love watching them grow every day.



Now, I’m paying it forward as a CODAC recovery coach. I share my first-hand experience struggling with substance use and conquering it, one day at a time.



If you are in active addiction and really want help, the best choice you can make is to get treatment. I know it’s going to be hard at first, but once you get through the first week, a month and another month, it will get better.



Stopping using is worth all the pain. And you’ll have support every step of the way.

I am thankful for a renewed life that is blissful and I’m grateful to everyone at CODAC who believed in me.



