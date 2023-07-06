Get to know 710: 420’s dabbed out cousin

Yep, there’s another cannabis holiday to add to your roster. 710, also known as “Oil Day,” is a relatively new cannabis holiday that celebrates cannabis oils and extracts. Quaintly named after the way in which the numbers 710 spell oil when flipped backward and upside down, July 10 has become a new staple within cannabis culture.

A mysterious history

The origins of this stoner holiday are hazy, but can be traced back to internet forums from 2010. The term has been traced to a virtual dab session in a TinyChat room where rapper Taskrok and other prominent members of the cannabis community were present. Since then, 710 has blossomed.

In response to his role in leading the creation of 710, Taskrok remained humble. As reported by Mitchell Colbert via Leaf Online, Taskrok said it was “of the strong opinion that none of the group members should make any attempt to lay any claim to it. I wanted it to grow as a natural grassroots campaign.”

It is worth noting rumors of the holiday have roots beyond a mid 2000’s chatroom. Notably, the Grateful Dead lived at 710 Ashbury in San Francisco.

But whatever the origins, there is no mistaking the significance of 710.

710 vs 420

While the two days celebrate aspects of cannabis, they do so in differing ways. 420 is an all-encompassing celebration of cannabis culture that has been around for decades while 710 is a newer holiday that homes in on the beauty of cannabis concentrates, celebrated every July 10.

With the legalization of cannabis across the country, 710 continues to be a prominent moment of celebration within the cannabis community.

When it comes to the heart of 710, oil, there are a number of avenues to explore as cannabis concentrates can be consumed in a number of forms — whether it be in a vape cartridge or through what is known as a dab.

Dabbing explained

Dabbing is an integral part of 710, but what is it exactly? As this cannabis holiday celebrates cannabis oils and extracts, let’s break down an aspect of cannabis that can seem a bit intimidating at first.

Dabs are a highly concentrated form of cannabis that can be found in many forms and textures. They are consumed in what’s known as a dab rig, electronic rig, nectar collector or dab pen. Dabs require a very hot temperature, one that reaches at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Traditional dab rigs look similar to bongs but have a nail instead of a bowl. The nail is usually heated with a torch to reach the required temperature. Electronic dab rigs circumvent this process as they heat up on their own. Dabs are classified by their texture and their consistency, and are sticky, sugary and different to work with.

The process of creating cannabis concentrates typically preserves the cannabinoid and terpene present of each strain, which ensures a full, deeper flavor and a heavier high.

With 710 approaching quickly, be sure to check out a dispensary near you for fantastic deals on cannabis concentrates, perfect for cannabis connoisseurs. Happy dabbing!