Get the most out of your THC gummies

As cannabis continues to enter the legal market nationwide, cannabis kitchens have pivoted toward ingenuity, aiming to create the best gummy available in dispensaries.

Today, most cannabis-infused gummies on the market use THC distillate; a form of cannabis extract that is easy and cheap to produce, and contains a high THC content. Despite being high in THC, the extraction method used to produce distillate burns out crucial cannabinoids, such as CBD, CBG and CBN and terpenes, that enhance the benefits of consuming cannabis.

This is due to the entourage effect, a scientific theory that contends that the medical benefits of THC occur when other cannabinoids are present, synergistically balancing the effects of the plant as a whole.

While a distillate-infused edible can be effective for some, there are other ways to level up your experience with edibles.

Live resin infused

Gummies that are infused with a live resin THC extract work in favor of the entourage effect as the extraction method used to produce live resin oil preserves beneficial compounds that the cannabis plant naturally produces like cannabinoids and terpenes. Terpenes, the fragrant compounds that naturally occur in the cannabis plant, vary from strain to strain and contribute to its overall effects. Strains that are high in myrcene and linalool tend to be more relaxing and sedating, while strains with high amounts of limonene have uplifting and energizing effects.

When it comes to producing live resin, freshly frozen cannabis plants are placed in a solvent, usually butane, and the extraction process begins. Because live resin is made out of cannabis that has never been dried, along with its extraction method it preserves the natural qualities and effects unique to a particular strain.

When infused into an edible, live resin may deliver a more potent high than a distillate-infused product, thanks to its rich cannabinoid and terpene content.

Rosin infused

Think of rosin as live resin’s cleaner cousin. Rosin is extracted from fresh-frozen flowers, but unlike live resin oil, the extraction method used to create rosin is completely solventless; relying on heat and pressure for its creation. Because of this, rosin delivers an even more robust level of cannabinoids and terpenes, and arguably is the closest a cannabis extract can get to the sensations experienced when smoking flower.

Because rosin is completely solventless, it contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids and terpenes, and has no additives. The allure of rosin stems from its ability to preserve the plant’s natural beauty while amplifying the effects.

Rosin is typically consumed by smoking or dabbing; infusing it into edibles has become more common thanks to its potent effects.

If a regular edible never seems to hit, try one that is infused with rosin, and thank me later.

RSO infused

RSO, which stands for Rick Simpson Oil, is a full-spectrum cannabis oil that is typically used to treat severe pain and insomnia. While the science and data surrounding the benefits of RSO are still murky, due in part to the federal restrictions of cannabis, RSO has soared in popularity. Simpson is one of the many who swore by it, as he created the oil to treat his skin cancer.



While RSO is typically consumed as an oil, it has begun to make its way into edibles, as it has sedating and pain-relieving effects.

RSO is created by washing cannabis buds, typically from an indica strain, in a solvent, creating a mixture that eventually, results in a dark, tar-like oil, that is not only high in THC, but has an ample amount of valuable cannabinoids and terpenes.

While distillate’s extraction method aims to produce the highest amount of THC, the production of RSO has a different focus, and works to preserve the plant’s naturally occurring compounds.

If you are particularly looking to manage chronic pain and issues with sleep, an edible infused with RSO may offer optimal relief when compared to the standard distillate-infused edible.

Ratioed edibles

Ratioed edibles are infused with THC and other cannabinoids like CBD, CBN, CBC or CBG. While research is still relatively new, various cannabinoids have different benefits — especially when used in tandem with THC.

Because of this, ratioed edibles are a great way to cater to your individual needs when it comes to consuming cannabis.

Edibles with THC and CBD can be beneficial for managing pain and anxiety. A 2010 study found that cancer patients who were given a combination THC and CBD reported less pain than patients who only consumed THC. Edibles ratioed with CBN and THC have been reported to help with sleep issues, but even more so when CBD is added to the mix.

CBG has similar known effects to CBD and is usually used alongside THC to target pain, mood, and even gastrointestinal issues.

CBC is known for its mood-enhancing properties, making it the perfect pair with a sativa-infused edibles.

If you still want to experience benefits of the entourage effect but don’t necessarily want the psychoactive experience that comes with it, it may be beneficial to try an edible that contains ratios of nonpsychoactive cannabinoids, or even ones with low amounts of THC, and higher amounts of other nonpsychoactive cannabinoids, such as CBD.