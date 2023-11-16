Get in the spirit with these albums

As the holiday season draws near, artists across different music genres are coming together to capture the Christmas spirit in their own unique ways. From pop to classical, country to jazz, a wide range of Christmas albums and songs are now gracing our playlists for the 2023 holiday season. These albums offer something for everyone, ensuring you can find the perfect music to accompany your holiday celebrations.



“Christmas Classics New & Old”

Mark Tremonti

Christmas Eve hasn’t necessarily been easy for guitarist Mark Tremonti of the rock bands Creed and Alter Bridge.

When he was living in Detroit, he required several stitches for a cut on his knee. On Christmas Eve, his rambunctious brother knocked him down the stairs, reopening the wound. Another Dec. 24, he had an emergency doctor visit to fix a tooth problem.

Christmas is another story. His fondest memory is receiving a stereo, which introduced him to Metallica’s “Master of Puppets.”

Now, Tremonti is hoping to create new holiday memories for his and other families with his new album, “Christmas Classics New & Old.”

He interprets nine holiday classics and one original track on the collection, opening with the horns of “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” It continues with songs including “Jingle Bells,” “The First Noel” and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas.” His original track is “Christmas Morning,” which, like the rest of the album, was inspired by his “Tremonti Sings Sinatra” record.

“When we did the ‘Tremonti Sings Sinatra’ album, a lot of people reached out saying I should make a Christmas album,” said Tremonti, who is penning a new solo record and a children’s book.

“The funny thing is, I started singing like Sinatra during the holidays, and I thought it suited my vocal range. I jumped all over the idea. I love Christmas songs. I went back in the studio with these incredible musicians. Once you record an album of this type — big band/jazz — you’re inspired.”

Classical/Traditional

“A Family Christmas (Deluxe Edition)”

Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli

A top seller in 2022, “A Family Christmas” is in stores as a deluxe version this holiday season.

The Bocelli family— tenor Andrea Bocelli, 26-year-old son Matteo, and 11-year-old daughter Virginia— features six bonus tracks, including “Let It Snow.” The album captures the Bocelli family’s festive spirit, harmonizing traditional carols. “A Family Christmas” marked Virginia’s recording debut.

“Christmas”

Hauser

Renowned cellist Hauser is ushering in the Christmas season by releasing his inaugural holiday album, “Christmas” (Sony Music Masterworks). This album offers a fresh take on 14 Christmas classics arranged for orchestra and choir. Notably recognized for his captivating live performances, Hauser also introduces a cinematic companion piece, “Christmas Part I,” during which he plays tracks from the album in his native Croatia. The album release accompanies the announcement of his upcoming U.S. solo tour.

“Christmas in Chicago”

Katie Kadan

Chicago native Katie Kadan tapped into the holiday market with her song “Christmas in Chicago.” She’s known as the “best-kept secret in Chicago”—and it’s only fitting. Now based in Nashville, “The Voice” finalist is known for her soulful voice. Co-written by Kadan and produced by Johnny Reid in Nashville, this track previews her upcoming work, due out next year.

“A Rockin’ Christmas with Brenda Lee”

Brenda Lee

Rock and Roll Hall and Country Music Hall of Famer Brenda Lee is releasing a new EP titled “A Rockin’ Christmas with Brenda Lee,” featuring her hit song “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and other holiday classics. She is celebrating the 65th anniversary of her iconic holiday song. The song was certified five-times platinum by the RIAA and now has an official music video. The video features appearances by country stars Tanya Tucker and Trisha Yearwood.

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

Dolly Parton

Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment presents “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas,” a 2023 Emmy Award Nominee for Outstanding TV Movie, just in time for the holiday season. This holiday special features an ensemble cast, including the iconic Dolly Parton, alongside guest appearances by stars including Jimmy Fallon, Willie Nelson and Miley Cyrus. Fans can purchase it digitally or on DVD. The film takes viewers behind the scenes of a network TV special, weaving a tale of Parton’s mission to share the “mountain magic” she associates with Dollywood during Christmas.

“Linda Ronstadt’s A Merry Little Christmas”

Linda Ronstadt

Iconic Artists Group has released Linda Ronstadt’s “A Merry Little Christmas” on vinyl for the first time and as a CD reissue. Launched in 2000, this album became the top-selling Christmas album of the year. Three colored vinyl versions of “A Merry Little Christmas” will be available: metallic silver, evergreen (exclusively available at shop.lindaronstadt.com), and poinsettia red (exclusive at Barnes & Noble), while the CD can be preordered. This album showcases Ronstadt’s favorite holiday songs, including “White Christmas,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and her emotive rendition of Joni Mitchell’s “River.”

Pop/Rock

“Kiss Me This Christmas”

American Blonde

The sister duo American Blonde is spreading holiday cheer with their new song, “Kiss Me This Christmas.” This song features instruments sleigh bells, guitars and tambourines, as sisters Natalia and Christina Morris encourage a friend to take that romantic leap. The track blends traditional holiday influences with a fresh, modern twist.

“Blue Christmas”

Elvis Presley and Kane Brown

Kane Brown has unveiled a reimagined version of the holiday classic “Blue Christmas” with the late music legend Elvis Presley. This new rendition, shared by the genre-blending country star on Instagram, beautifully blends Brown’s contemporary style with Presley’s timeless charm. Presley originally recorded “Blue Christmas” in the late 1950s as part of his “Elvis’ Christmas Album,” a 12-track holiday collection featuring other classics including “White Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane),” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Silent Night.” This release coincides with Brown’s upcoming era, following his recent hit “I Can Feel It,” which debuted at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in September.

“Christmas”

Cher

Cher is celebrating the holidays with her first seasonal offering, the aptly dubbed “Christmas.” The 13-track album is a mix of holiday classics and original songs, with collaborations from artists including Darlene Love, Stevie Wonder, Michael Bublé and Cyndi Lauper. The first single is “DJ Play a Christmas Song.”

“Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits”

Chicago

Chicago is set to brighten the holiday season with its festive compilation of beloved songs, “Chicago Greatest Christmas Hits.” With this album, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers tackle “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow” and “Wonderful Christmas Time” (featuring Dolly Parton). Additionally, all of Chicago’s holiday albums will be bundled into “Chicago Christmas Complete,” a three-CD set arriving on the same date. The band is currently on tour, concluding with two special shows in Atlantic City featuring guest artists, and filmed for a concert television show.

“A Classic Christmas”

Gavin DeGraw

Grammy nominee Gavin DeGraw is spreading holiday cheer with his new album, “A Classic Christmas,” featuring tunes including “Silent Night,” “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” DeGraw is set to perform songs from “A Classic Christmas” and more during his sold-out residency at Café Carlyle inside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City from December 12 to December 16.

“Please Come Home for Christmas (Bells Will Be Ringing)”

Adam Doleac

Adam Doleac fetes the holidays with “Please Come Home for Christmas (Bells Will Be Ringing).” Doleac’s rendition brings a fresh perspective to this timeless holiday classic. It’s a song that often evokes feelings of longing and togetherness during the holiday season, making it a popular choice for established and emerging artists to include in their festive music catalogs.

“Perfect Holiday”

Fitz and the Tantrums

Fitz and The Tantrums is releasing their first holiday EP, “Perfect Holiday.” This festive collection comprises five original holiday songs crafted by the band, showcasing their distinctive Fitz and The Tantrums style. As a teaser, they’ve already unveiled “Give Love This Year,” a new holiday original.

“It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”

Lucas Hoge

Lucas Hoge is embracing the holiday season with “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” and his original song “Hey Christmas,” which soundtracked the Lifetime movie “A Cowboy Christmas Romance.” Produced by Kent Wells (Dolly Parton), the album will be released on Forge Entertainment via ONErpm. “Hey Christmas,” an up-tempo track from Hoge’s 12.25 album, will be part of the movie starring Jana Kramer.

“Holiday Road”

Chris Janson

Chris Janson has recently released his cover of “Holiday Road,” written by Lindsey Buckingham. Produced by Janson and Julian Raymond, he brings his vocals and drumming skills to add a fresh twist to the classic. Fans can catch his live performance during the “Christmas at the Opry” special on NBC, available for streaming via Peacock the following day.

“Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered”

Don McLean

“Christmas Memories: Remixed & Remastered” by Don McLean is the latest holiday album from the Grammy-award honoree and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. This album features a collection of 12 tracks, including McLean’s renditions of Christmas classics and holiday standards. Fans can enjoy McLean’s take on songs such as “Blue Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” “Silent Night,” and “White Christmas.” Autographed copies of the album are available on vinyl and CD at www.donmclean.com

“Dear Santa”

OneRepublic

OneRepublic has unveiled its original Christmas song, “Dear Santa.” The track conveys the desire to have a loved one back home for Christmas, with lyrics referencing holiday symbols like mistletoe, carol singing and cocoa sipping.

“Songs for Christmas”

Christina Perri

Singer-songwriter Christina Perri has released her latest album, “Songs for Christmas.” The album is a compilation of Christmas covers such as “Silent Night” and “Let it Snow.” It also includes an original track titled “Christmas Dream.” This collection features covers of songs by Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, and selections from “The Greatest Showman.”

“Essential Christmas”

RuPaul

RuPaul has released “Essential Christmas,” a 12-track holiday collection with three new songs. It showcases RuPaul’s fun holiday originals, such as “Jingle Dem Belles” and “Hey Sis, It’s Christmas.” RuPaul’s latest single, “Baby Doll,” is a collaboration with his longtime writing partner, Freddy Minano, inspired by ’50s doowop and Beyonce’s “Single Ladies.”

Jazz

“A Very Laufey Holiday”

Laufey

Laufey has introduced her contribution to the ongoing holiday series, “A Very Laufey Holiday.” It is a collection featuring three tracks that include Laufey’s interpretation of the classic “Christmas Dreaming.” This release adds to her yearly holiday series, as she has released “Love To Keep Me Warm” and “The Christmas Waltz.” She is currently the most streamed artist from Iceland, according to Spotify, and has over 1 billion streams across all streaming platforms.

“A Charlie Brown Christmas (Deluxe Edition)”

Vince Guaraldi Trio

Craft Recordings is releasing the 24-track deluxe edition of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” in spatial audio with the Vince Guaraldi Trio. The album features the original 11-track version with an upgraded 2022 stereo mix and 13 studio outtakes in immersive spatial audio. In 2022, the album achieved 5x Platinum certification and reached No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart. The release offers a unique glimpse into Vince Guaraldi’s creative process with recently discovered audio from his 1965 sessions.