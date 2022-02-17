Get Culture!

As I read over this year’s Spring Arts preview, I was struck by how fortunate we are to live in a community with such a thriving arts scene. Sure, the pandemic took its toll on local arts venues and organizations, but they are bouncing back strong. Our museums and galleries are back to hosting dazzling and challenging shows, our theater troupes are back on stage with comedies, dramas and everything in-between, and our dancers are once again gracefully leaping into action. Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan, calendar editor Emily Dieckman and UA School of Journalism intern Allison Fagan round up all the opportunities in our 24-page Spring Arts Preview.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Emily Dieckman does double-duty as she tries to take her dog for a walk in her new Sonoran Explorin’ column; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith takes a trip down memory lane; UA intern Jillian Bartsch looks at a new art project designed to inspire new weather proverbs by visitors to Tumamoc Hill; staff reporter Alexandra Pere previews this weekend’s wine festival in Oro Valley; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero fills you in on all the music performances you can catch this week, including appearances from the likes of Storm Large & Le Bongeur, the Oak Ridge Boys, Leo Kottke and Insane Clown Posse; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott looks at a controversy over Delta 8, a hemp-derived cannabis cousin; and, of course, we’ve got our calendar, horoscope, sex column, cartoons and so much more to keep you flipping through our pages.

Get out and enjoy some arts, willya?



