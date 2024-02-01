Gems From Afar: Shows pepper Tucson for the next month

Look for amazing things from across the globe at the Old pueblo's many expos, all part of the Tucson Gem and Mineral show.

As we kick off the new year, we also kick off gem show season. Tucson has one of the most prolific histories of gem shows with our deep history of stores and gems in Arizona. You can join in on the fun by coming to one of the shows that run through the last bit of winter.

Tucson Convention Center’s 69th Annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show

The Tucson Convention Center (TCC) is hosting its annual Gem and Mineral Show Feb. 8 to Feb. 11. The show is open to everyone and is highlighting “Pegmatites-Crystals Big and Beautiful!”

Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Avenue, tickets start at $12, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 11 only,

www.tucsonconventioncenter.com

Casino Del Sol’s Color of the Stone

Casino Del Sol will host Color of the Stone from Jan. 27 to Feb. 3. The show captures the diversity of art and creation in Tucson with over 300 artisans, beadmakers, wholesalers, lapidaries and tradespeople. This show is a chance to see gems from all over the world curated by amazing artists. It includes shopping as well as workshops, and is a great experience for everyone looking to see the gems and arts of Tucson.

Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road, Tucson, free admission, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,

www.colorsofthestone.com

A Day at the Alfie

The University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum is opening up its doors on Jan. 27 to start the gem show season. The event will include expert presentations throughout the day, including researchers and jewelry experts, followed by an evening reception. The museum has free entry all day.

University of Arizona Alfie Norville Gem and Mineral Museum, 115 N. Church Avenue, Tucson, free admission, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., www.gemandmineralmuseum.arizona.edu

1801 Oracle Mineral Village Show

The family-owned business of Sun Gemstone is having a gem show, complete with crystals and fossils from around the world. With its wholesale pricing, this show is a great place to expand your collection.

Sun Gem Show, 1801 Oracle Road, Tucson, free admission, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., www.sungemstone.com

Tucson African Art Village

More than 120 African art vendors show off artifacts like beads, ceremonial masks and clothing from Africa.

Tucson African Art Village, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 27 to Feb. 11, free admission, www.randafricanart.com

22nd Street Mineral, Fossil & Gem Show



This show is one of the few that is open to the public and has more than 350 vendors. Featuring hundreds of gems and crystals, it is a great place to enjoy gems from around the world.

Tents at 600 W. 22nd Street, Tucson, free admission, charge for parking, 10 a.m. to. 6 p.m. Jan. 25 to Feb. 11, www.22ndstreet.show

AGTA Gem Fair Tucson

The AGTA Gem Fair Tucson displays ethical pearls and gemstones from around the world.

Tucson Convention Center, Granada Avenue entrance, visit website for information, various times Jan. 30 to Feb. 4, www.agta.org

Bonsai Babes Inc. Show

This show spotlights retail and wholesale crystals and minerals, specifically selenite from Morocco. It’s located in a very organized indoor warehouse.

Bonsai Babes, 3530 N. Oracle Road, Suite 106, Tucson, free admission, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 26 to Feb. 14, www.bonsaibabes.rocks

Ethical Gem Fair Tucson



This show puts a strong emphasis on gem sellers who prioritize the mining and cutting communities. Not only does it ensure that the crystals are ethically sourced, the show includes a collection of stones.

Scottish Rite Cathedral, 160 S. Scott Avenue, Tucson, free admission but online registration required,

www.ethicalgemsuppliers.com

JG&M Simpson Street

As stated in the name, the show has jewelry, gems and minerals from around the world. For exhibitors.

JG&M, 601 W. Simpson Street, Tucson, free, various times Jan. 26 to Feb. 11, www.jpmexpo.com/tucson