Ganja gift guide

Welcome to the annual Ganja Guide, where we list our picks for the hottest gifts for this holiday season.

Earth Extracts

Earth Extract Badder

Strain: Toxic Society

THC: 68.52%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Hybrid





Strain: Strawberry Punch

THC: 75.95%

CBD: 0.15%

Dominance: Hybrid





I’ve been extremely impressed with the concentrates coming out of Earth Extracts, and these Badder strains are no exception. Sampling these both in a rig, as well as a nectar collector, produced wonderful results.

The Toxic Society flavor profile was definitely more earthy and piney, while the Strawberry Punch had more of a citrus fruit profile and was especially dank. The flavor profile was very pleasant.

The effects, however, are really the star of these Badder strains. Euphoria is the word when describing the overall feeling. These are both mood boosters and can turn even the worst season of the Walking Dead into an enjoyable experience, as I can testify. The Strawberry Punch definitely had more of the stoney feel, where the Toxic Society really inspires the go-to vibe of getting something done with a smile.

Recommend these for anyone looking to try out concentrates, as the effects, while powerful, are within reason with the appropriate dose, but also these pack enough punch for the concentrate connoisseur in your life. Pair this with a new dab rig, and there will be nothing but smiles under those blinking Christmas lights.

Available at:

Earth’s Healing North:

78 W. River Road

Earth’s Healing South: 2075 E. Benson Highway

Downtown Dispensary/D2





High Score Comboz Infused Four-Pack Prerolls 2.4 grams





Strain: Strawberry Mo’Nana x Pineapple Express

THC: 32.84%

CBD: .10%

Dominance: Sativa-Hybrid





High Scorez Comboz come loaded with indoor-grown flower and an added kick of High Terpene Full Spectrum Extract Sauce. Conveniently packaged in a pack of four prerolls, each infused preroll has 0.5 grams of flower and 0.1 grams of sauce. Powered by iLAVA Infusion.

These Comboz in the new .6-gram pre-rolls format are a perfect size to get the party going anywhere. The premium flower mixed with the sauce makes for a truly delicious smoking experience. The mix of Strawberry Mo’Nana and Pineapple Express makes for a fruitier flavor profile, and the sauce in there gives an extra little kick of that earthy sweet.

The .5 gram shared was enough to get everybody where they needed to be in a four-person circle of regular smokers, which is nice, as you aren’t worried about putting anything out halfway. The effects were on the more social and mood-booster side of things, which made for a nice time for everyone who took a toke.

I’d recommend this gift to anyone who loves their joints, moon rocks, or is curious about different products out there, as these really get the job done in the best way. The sauce isn’t too much to throw someone into outer space unwillingly. On the other hand, if you’re taking these down solo, the sky’s the limit. Take down two of these solo, and you may be riding in Santa’s sleigh!

Available at:

D2 Dispensary: 7139 E. 22nd Street

Downtown Dispensary: 221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105

iLAVA Feel 10ML (50mg CBD/100mg THC) Roll-On – Hybrid





Strain: Hybrid Blend

THC: 99.91 mg per package

CBD: 42.31 mg per package

Dominance: Hybrid





iLAVA FEEL is a purpose-formulated roll-on topical that combines 100 mg of THC and 50 mg of CBD oil with an evidence-based essential oil blend. ILAVA’s research and development efforts were directed at creating a fast-acting product that incorporates all natural ingredients with proven therapeutic benefits. FEEL is perfectly portable, and great for on-the-go relief when you need it!

The first impression is just taking the product out of the beautiful packaging. The roll-on is convenient. It spares the mess of using a cream while being completely portable, fitting easily into a pocket or purse. The aroma is that of a blend of essential oils that is equally relaxing and pleasant.

I used it after a workout when I was feeling a little sore. While I expected some effects, the sheer amount of relief was the most surprising. It packs a healing punch for those experiencing soreness or achy pain.

I’d recommend this as a great gift to anyone with an active lifestyle or someone dealing with aches and pains to help take some of that soreness right off!

Available at:

D2 Dispensary: 7139 E. 22nd Street

Downtown Dispensary: 221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105





Zenzona Vegan Gummies





Flavor: Blood Orange

THC: 10 mg per piece

100 mg THC per package

Other: gluten- and gelatin-free,

food-safe, sustainable packaging





The Zenzona Vegan Gummies in Blood Orange Sativa are a delightful treat for the taste buds and senses. The burst of tangy blood orange flavor is both refreshing and invigorating, offering a zesty and enjoyable experience. The gummies have a soft, chewy texture that enhances the overall sensory delight. These gummies are an enticing option for those seeking a flavorful, vegan-friendly, and subtly cannabis-infused treat.

In terms of effect, the Zenzona Vegan Gummies in Blood Orange Sativa offer a gentle, uplifting experience. The sativa strain infusion provides a mild-yet-noticeable sense of euphoria and mental clarity. It’s a perfect choice for individuals looking for a light, manageable, and functional high without the heavy sedative effects often associated with some edibles. The dosage is well-balanced, allowing users to comfortably navigate their day while experiencing a subtle elevation in mood and creativity.

These gummies would make an excellent gift for cannabis enthusiasts who appreciate vegan products or those curious about incorporating cannabis into their wellness routines. Additionally, individuals seeking a milder cannabis experience or those who prefer a discreet and tasty consumption method would greatly benefit from these gummies. They’re ideal for anyone looking to explore the benefits of sativa in a delicious, easily dosed form.

Available at:

D2 Dispensary: 7139 E. 22nd Street

Downtown Dispensary: 221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105





NatureMed Dispensary

FENO 5.5 Grams Cannabis Flower





Strain: Pineapple Cake

THC: 30.47%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Hybrid





The FENO 5.5 Grams Pineapple Cake Cannabis Flower is a visual and flavorful delight. The buds are meticulously trimmed, showcasing vibrant green hues interlaced with rich orange pistils, a true feast for the eyes. The trichome coverage glistens like dew, hinting at the potency within. When it comes to taste, the strain lives up to its name. The initial inhale offers a sweet, tropical burst reminiscent of ripe pineapples, followed by subtle undertones of vanilla and a touch of earthiness. Its smooth smoke further enhances the overall experience, making it a pleasurable choice for cannabis connoisseurs.

The effects of the FENO Pineapple Cake strain are a harmonious balance of relaxation and mental uplift. The high sets in gently, inducing a calming euphoria that doesn’t overwhelm. It’s an ideal option for those seeking relief from stress or looking to unwind without feeling sedated. Creativity flourishes under its influence, making it suitable for social gatherings and moments of solo contemplation. This hybrid strain’s effects are versatile, offering a mellow, clear-headed experience that lends itself well to various activities and situations.

This strain would be a fantastic gift for individuals seeking a versatile cannabis experience. Its balanced effects cater to both seasoned cannabis users and newcomers, providing a pleasant high without overwhelming intensity.

Those looking for a sociable yet relaxed vibe or individuals desiring a creative spark will particularly appreciate the Pineapple Cake strain. Whether for someone keen on exploring the world of hybrids or someone in need of a well-rounded, flavorful option, this strain is a versatile and enjoyable choice for a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. With the $55 price point, it brings an incredible value so that you buy one as a gift and one for yourself as well!

Available at:

NatureMed Dispensary: 5390 W. Ina Road

FENO 5 .7 Gram Cannabis Prerolls





Strain: Gary Payton

THC: 31.52%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Hybrid





The FENO 5.7 gram preroll pack is a combination of convenient packaging and delightful taste. The packaging is sleek and practical, maintaining the freshness and quality of the prerolls. Each preroll is neatly encased in a secure, odor-resistant container, preserving the integrity of the product.

As for taste, the prerolls deliver a flavorful experience. The smooth, even burn complements the distinct, rich flavors of the strain, offering a balanced smoke that highlights the strain's unique profile. With nuanced notes of earthiness and a subtle hint of sweetness, these prerolls ensure a satisfying and enjoyable smoking experience.

In terms of effects, the FENO pre-roll pack offers a well-rounded experience. The balanced combination of relaxation and cerebral stimulation creates a gentle but effective high. It induces a sense of calm without compromising mental clarity, making it suitable for various occasions. The effects are conducive to social settings, promoting a relaxed and sociable atmosphere. It’s also a great option for those seeking a moderate yet uplifting high for creative endeavors or unwinding after a long day.

This preroll pack would make an excellent gift for both seasoned cannabis enthusiasts and those new to the scene. Its well-balanced effects cater to a wide range of preferences, making it suitable for individuals seeking a manageable and enjoyable high. Whether it's for a friend looking for a mellow and sociable smoking experience or someone curious about exploring the effects of a well-rolled, quality pre-roll, this pack is a thoughtful and versatile gift option. Its convenient packaging adds an extra layer of appeal for those who value discretion and ease of use in their cannabis consumption.

Available at:

NatureMed Dispensary: 5390 W. Ina Road





Curaleaf Dispensary

Products





Select BRIQ All-In-One Cannabis Oil Vape





Strain: Super Sour Diesel

THC: 97.28%

CBD: .32%

Dominance: Sativa





Strain: Berry Gelato

THC: 97.21%

CBD: .52%

Dominance: Indica

The Select BRIQ vape in Super Sour Diesel and Berry Gelato strains are a visual and functional treat. The sleek design and convenient nature of the device make it an appealing option for on-the-go cannabis enthusiasts.

The cartridges boast a modern, minimalistic appearance, making them discreet and easy to use. When it comes to taste, the Super Sour Diesel delivers a pungent and citrusy experience that resonates with the strain’s name, offering a zesty, fuel-like flavor profile.

On the other hand, the Berry Gelato brings forth a sweet and fruity taste, reminiscent of fresh berries, with a creamy undertone. Both Vapes ensure a smooth and consistent vaping experience, enhancing the overall enjoyment of the strains.

In terms of effects, the Super Sour Diesel strain in the Select BRIQ cartridge offers an energizing and uplifting high. It brings a surge of creativity and mental clarity, making it a great choice for daytime use. Conversely, the Berry Gelato strain provides a more relaxed and mellow experience, inducing a gentle euphoria and a calming effect that's perfect for unwinding after a long day.

These Select BRIQ cartridges would make an ideal gift for a variety of recipients. The Super Sour Diesel might appeal to the creative professional or the active individual seeking an extra boost in their day, while the Berry Gelato could be perfect for someone in need of relaxation and stress relief. Both cartridges cater to different preferences, making them suitable for anyone looking for a convenient, discreet, and enjoyable vaping experience. Whether it’s for a friend seeking specific effects or a relative exploring the world of vaping, these cartridges offer a versatile and thoughtful gift option.

Available at:

Curaleaf Dispensary: 4695 N. Oracle Road, Suite 117





Prime Leaf Products

Prime Leaf House Live Resin Vape





Strain: Orange Eruption

THC: 75.36%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Sativa





The Prime Leaf’s House Live Resin Vape is a flavorful and engaging experience for vaping enthusiasts. The taste profile of the live resin offers a complex and rich sensation, providing a true-to-strain flavor. Each inhale delivers a burst of terpene-rich goodness, embracing the essence of the strain in every puff. The smoking experience is smooth, with a consistent draw that allows the user to fully savor the intricate notes of the live resin. This is all enhanced with a strain like Orange Eruption where the tangerine notes really come to life to make for a delicious vaping experience.

In terms of effects, the Prime Leaf’s House Live Resin Vape doesn’t disappoint. The high is potent and well-rounded, offering a balance between a cerebral uplift and a relaxing body buzz. The effects come on swiftly, inducing a sense of euphoria and mental clarity, which then gently transitions into a soothing physical relaxation.

This makes it suitable for both recreational users seeking an enjoyable high and medical users looking for relief from stress or pain without feeling overly sedated.

This live resin vape would be an excellent gift for experienced cannabis users and newcomers. Its authentic taste and potent effects cater to a wide audience, making it an ideal option for someone looking to explore different strains in a convenient and enjoyable format. Whether it’s for a friend with a discerning palate for quality concentrates or someone seeking specific therapeutic effects, the Prime Leaf’s House Live Resin Vape offers a versatile and thoughtful gifting choice for anyone interested in a premium vaping experience.

Available at:

Prime Leaf Speedway, 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

Prime Leaf Park, 1525 N. Park Avenue

Halo House Infused Pre Rolls

Strain: Watermelon RNTZ

THC: 66.46%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Indica





The Halo Infused Pre-Roll in the Watermelon RNTZ strain is a sensory delight, offering a flavorful and aromatic experience.

The taste and aroma profile of this pre-roll is a sweet and fruity sensation that mirrors the essence of fresh watermelon. Each puff releases a burst of refreshing, candy-like flavors with a subtle undertone of earthiness, creating an enjoyable and unique smoking experience. The enticing aroma adds to the overall appeal, infusing the air with a tantalizing blend of sweet fruitiness that lingers with each exhale.

In terms of effects, the Watermelon RNTZ strain in the Halo Infused Pre-Roll offers a well-balanced high. It induces a relaxing yet uplifting experience, perfect for unwinding without feeling sedated. The effects come on gently, offering a mellow euphoria that eases the mind and body, making it suitable for various social or solo settings. This strain is ideal for those seeking a manageable high that promotes creativity and a pleasant, calming sensation.

This pre-roll would make an excellent gift for cannabis enthusiasts looking for a unique and flavorful smoking experience. Its appealing taste and balanced effects cater to a broad audience, making it suitable for anyone exploring different strains or looking for a distinct smoking experience.

Whether it’s for a friend with a penchant for fruity flavors or someone in need of a stress-relieving, yet functional high, the Halo Infused Pre-Roll in Watermelon RNTZ strain offers a delightful and thoughtful gifting choice for those interested in an enjoyable and distinctive smoking session.

Available at:

Prime Leaf Speedway, 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

Prime Leaf Park, 1525 N. Park Avenue

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road





22Red Review

22Red Smalls

Strain: Hippie Crasher

THC: 23.97%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Indica





Strain: Zookies

THC: 22.85%

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Hybrid





Strain: ZK

THC: 20.93%

CBD: .07%

Dominance: Indica





The 22Red’s Smalls prepacked flower line boasts an array of delightful aromas and tastes across its strains. The ZK emanates a pungent, earthy scent with hints of diesel, and its taste is characterized by a combination of woodsy, citrus, and fuel-like flavors.

In contrast, the Hippie Crasher brings a sweeter aroma, reminiscent of fresh berries, while its taste offers a fruity and floral essence, delivering a smooth, enjoyable smoke. The Zookies, on the other hand, emits a distinct cookie-like aroma, blending sweet and spicy notes, translating into a flavorful smoking experience that carries a subtle herbal undertone.

Each strain within 22Red’s Smalls prepacked line offers unique effects when smoked. ZK tends to induce a relaxing body high combined with a clear-headed mental state, making it suitable for daytime or evening use without sedation. Hippie Crasher, with its uplifting effects, brings about a boost in mood and creativity, ideal for social settings or moments of artistic pursuit. Zookies delivers a balanced high, offering a blend of euphoria and relaxation, making it versatile for various activities or unwinding at the end of the day.

The 22Red’s Smalls prepacked flower line would be an excellent gift for those who appreciate the traditional pleasure of smoking joints and blunts.

Its convenient prepacked format makes it an easy and thoughtful choice for friends or family who enjoy the ritual of rolling and smoking. Whether it’s for a connoisseur exploring different strains or someone looking for an introduction to quality flower in a manageable size, these prepacked options offer a varied and enjoyable smoking experience that’s well-suited for those who love the art of rolling and smoking cannabis.

Available at:

NatureMed, 5390 W. Ina Road

Botanica, 6205 N. Travel Center Drive

Earth’s Healing North, 78 W. River Road

Earth’s Healing South, 2075 E. Benson Highway

Downtown Dispensary, 221 E. Sixth Street, Suite 105

D2, 7139 E. 22nd Street

Prime Leaf Park, 1525 N. Park Avenue

Prime Leaf Speedway, 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard





Halo Infusions

Cannabliss Spicy & Sour Gummies





THC: 10 mg per piece (100 mg per pack)

CBD: 0%

Dominance: Indica Blend





Cannabliss Spicy and Cannabliss Sour Gummies are flavorful delights that boast quality in taste and texture. The Spicy Gummies offer a unique fusion of zesty and spicy flavors, delivering a bold and tangy experience.

The balance of heat and tanginess makes these gummies stand out, providing a satisfying taste that’s not overwhelming but rather pleasantly surprising.

On the other hand, the Sour Gummies pack a punch with their tangy and sweet combination, offering a mouth-puckering-yet-enjoyable flavor. Both variants showcase a high-quality texture, with a soft and chewy consistency that enhances the overall experience.

In terms of effects, the Cannabliss Gummies offer a balanced and manageable high. The Spicy Gummies bring a subtle yet invigorating kick that complements the overall experience, providing a slight warming sensation. The Sour Gummies, with their tangy notes, induce a pleasant and gentle euphoria without overpowering intensity, making them suitable for a wide range of users seeking a mellow high without excessive potency.

These Cannabliss Gummies would be an excellent gift for individuals seeking a unique and flavorful cannabis experience. Their manageable effects cater to both seasoned users and newcomers, providing a diverse and enjoyable edible option. Whether it’s for a friend with a taste for something out of the ordinary or someone looking to explore the world of cannabis-infused gummies, these offerings provide a thoughtful and versatile gift choice for anyone interested in a delightful and tasty way to experience cannabis.

Available at:

Earth’s Healing North, 78 W. River Road

Earth’s Healing South, 2075 E. Benson Highway

Prime Leaf Park, 1525 N. Park Avenue

Prime Leaf Speedway, 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

Tucson SAINTS, 112 S. Kolb Road

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road

Chronic Health Pain Relief Ointment





Strain: Indica Blend

THC: 5.62 mg

CBD: 0 mg

Dominance: Indica Blend





The Chronic Health Pain Re-Leaf Ointment is a game-changer for those seeking targeted relief from aches and discomfort. This ointment combines potent ingredients designed to soothe and alleviate various types of pain. Its blend of cannabinoids, along with menthol and other natural components, creates a cooling sensation upon application, working to ease muscle tension and soreness effectively. The ointment is easily absorbed, making it an ideal choice for localized relief, whether it's for post-workout muscle recovery or for those experiencing chronic pain due to conditions like arthritis or neuropathy.

This Pain Re-Leaf Ointment is an excellent choice for individuals dealing with localized pain or soreness. Athletes, fitness enthusiasts or anyone engaged in physically demanding activities will find this ointment particularly beneficial for post-exercise recovery. Additionally, individuals suffering from chronic conditions like arthritis or neuropathy will appreciate the targeted relief it offers. Whether it’s for a friend who loves hitting the gym or a family member seeking relief from chronic pain, this ointment presents a thoughtful and practical solution for managing discomfort in a localized and effective manner.

Available at:

Earth’s Healing North, 78 W. River Road

Earth’s Healing South, 2075 E. Benson Highway

Prime Leaf Park, 1525 N. Park Avenue

Prime Leaf Speedway, 4220 E. Speedway Boulevard

Tucson SAINTS, 112 S. Kolb Road

Halo Cannabis, 7710 S. Wilmot Road









Tronian Milatron

The Tronian Milatron is a cutting-edge, portable vaporizer designed to offer an exceptional and user-friendly vaping experience. This sleek device is crafted to vaporize both oils and concentrates efficiently, providing users with the ability to enjoy their favorite substances on the go. Its compact design and intuitive functionality make it a versatile option for those seeking a convenient and discreet vaping solution.

One of the key highlights of the Tronian Milatron is its user-friendly nature. With its simple, one-button operation, it’s incredibly easy to use. Users can power on the device with a few clicks and select their preferred temperature setting, allowing for a customized vaping experience. Its quick heat-up time and automatic shut-off feature make it a hassle-free option for both beginners and experienced vapers.

In comparison to similar products in the market, the Tronian Milatron stands out for its combination of ease of use and portability. While many vaporizers offer similar functionalities, the Milatron excels in its compact design without compromising on performance. Its sleek and discreet appearance, coupled with its functionality, sets it apart in the crowded vaporizer market.

The Tronian Milatron makes an excellent gift for seasoned vaping enthusiasts and newcomers to the world of vaping. Its user-friendly design and portability cater to those seeking convenience and discretion in their vaping experience. Whether it’s for a friend looking for a reliable and easy-to-use vaporizer for on-the-go use or someone curious about exploring the world of concentrates and oils, the Milatron offers a thoughtful and versatile gift option for anyone interested in a quality vaping experience.

Available at:

tronian.com/tronian-milatron.html

for $109.99