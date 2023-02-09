Fundraising gala vital to the Rialto Theatre

The Rialto Theatre Foundation will host its ninth annual fundraising gala on Saturday, Feb. 11, with the theme of “Clue - It’s Not Just A Game Anymore!”

This year’s event, which was originally scheduled for last year but postponed due to COVID-19, will begin at 5:30 p.m. and is open to all ages. A complimentary shuttle service and parking will also be provided from 191 Toole to the Rialto Theatre from 5 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased on the Rialto’s website, rialtotheatre.com.

Kristin Evans, who has been the Rialto’s marketing director since September 2011, said this is the venue’s first fundraiser since the 2020 shutdown.

“A lot of people don’t realize we’re a nonprofit, so this is really vital to our revenues throughout the year,” Evans said.

The gala will feature a live version of the popular board game.

“We’ve sectioned off every part of our property into a different room that you would find on the Clue board,” Evans said. Although participation is not necessary, the Rialto also encourages attendees to dress up in themed attire.

Participants can visit each room and “get a clue.” They submit their “guesses” into a raffle to win $200 to the Rialto and $50 to R Bar. It is free to play.

This year’s gala will showcase over 30 local restaurants, bars and breweries.

“You’re really supporting many businesses when you’re buying a ticket,” Evans said.

The iconic music venue celebrated its centennial in 2020, and attracts more than 100,000 patrons annually to 200 events.

“Having the funds to do so is pretty vital to keep going,” Evans said.

The Rialto Theatre Foundation’s Fundraising Gala: “Clue - It’s Not Just A Game Anymore!”

WHEN: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11

WHERE: Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, Tucson

COST: $100, includes two complimentary drink tickets, beer, wine and liquor tastings, food selections from local restaurants

INFO: bidpal.net/rialto23