Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair returns for the holiday season

Returning this holiday season, the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair could simply be described as “an aesthetic overload,” according to Casey Anderson, Fourth Avenue Merchants Association’s consultant and chief operating officer.

“Everywhere you turn, something will be going on, whether it be events, performances, activities for kids, all of it,” Anderson said.

The 54th annual Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair will mimic previous years’ events from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, and Saturday, Dec. 9; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 10.

“This event is great for our local economy; it has brought people here from all over the world. Here, they shop at our stores, eat the wonderful different types of food that range from Egyptian food to turkey legs. It’s a great chance to welcome our locals and those who live in other states or even different countries,” Anderson said.

The street fair is hosted by the Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, which was formed in 1983 as a nonprofit dedicated to the development and growth of the community and businesses in the Fourth Avenue District.

Today, the district is occupied by more than 140 local boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants. The locally and internationally recognized Tucson tradition gathers over 300,000 visitors at each fair. This year, over 400 artists from around the world will have booths open for those looking to purchase holiday gifts for loved ones, or even treats for themselves. Shopping along Fourth Avenue is also a great opportunity to support both new and old local businesses within Historic Fourth Avenue.

Food is aplenty at the street fair, and listed on the Historic Fourth Avenue website, www.fourthavenue.org. Serving Greek, barbecue, Mexican and novelty foods, the vendors will pepper Fourth, Fifth, Seventh and Eighth streets, and the Antigone parking lot.

For out-of-town visitors, the website boasts a list of nearby hotels.

The Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is one of the few events during which guests can drink from beer vendors and shop socially. However, there are still plenty of all-ages activities. Live music and street performers will entertain.

For more eclectic activities, guests can enjoy tarot card readings, henna tattoos, face painting and Euro trampoline jumping. For kids, Santa will visit the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair at Haggarty Plaza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. There will also be tellurides available during all three days of the fair.

A new addition to this year’s Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair is the Arizona Complete Health Wellness Area on West Seventh Street. The Health Wellness Area will provide on-site dental exams, diabetes screenings, COVID-19 vaccines, mammograms and other health-services that are accessible and free of charge.

Visitors are encouraged to park in the Pennington Street Garage and utilize the free shuttle service, or park along the Modern Streetcar line for the Sun Link Streetcar to the Fourth Avenue Winter Street Fair. Advice from staff before entering the fair is to leave handguns at home for public safety, and to not bring pets due to loud noises and bright lights.