Folk Yeah! 

Many moons ago, my very first feature story that saw print in the Arizona Daily Wildcat was a profile of Big Jim Griffith, the famed local folklorist and founder of Tucson Meet Yourself. After the article ran, he sent me an atta-boy letter of encouragement that I remember to this day. It's a thrill to feature Griffith's new book along with a preview of Tucson Meet Yourself, one of approximately six dozen great events happening in Tucson this weekend. Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan catches up with Big Jim in this week's cover story.

Oh, and speaking of all those great events happening this weekend: There are two different film fests happening this weekend alone! HUMP!, the amateur porn festival curated by Savage Love syndicated sex columnist Dan Savage, will get things hot and heavy (not to mention smutty) at The Screening Room. Meanwhile, Film Fest Tucson is bringing director Peter Bogdanovich to town for a screening of The Last Picture Show, among the many other offerings. You'll find more details in our Reel Indie column on Page 24.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Associate editor Jeff Gardner explains why a Chinese woman drowned in a hotel pool—and how a local attorney is urging the county to update its codes for pools at apartments and hotels; staff writer Kathleen Kunz takes a look at the candidates running to fill the Ward 4 seat that Tucson City Councilwoman Shirley Scott is giving up after six(!) terms; managing editor Logan Burtch-Buus spies on Gaslight Theatre's production of Licence to Thrill; movie critic Bob Grimm says there's no reason to see Joker; Chow writer Mark Whittaker tastes some terrific eastside Italian at BZs; music contributor Brett Callwood talks with former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett ahead of his upcoming performance at Fox Theatre; and there's lots more to guide you through Tucson's embrace of fall.

See you at HUMP!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

