Our cover package this week highlights, a new book from our friends at UA Press. Authors Eric Kuhn and John Fleck bust a longstanding myth that the Colorado River is facing a shortage today because when our elected officials decided how to divvy up its water, they used measurements from particularly good years and over-allocated the river's bounty. But as Kuhn and Fleck reveal in the book, scientists knew at the time that the river was being over-allocated, but the politicians ignored their warnings. Sounds remarkable similar to something that's happening today...

It's also nearly time for one of my favorite charity events of the year: The Great Cover Up, in which local acts masquerade as more famous acts to perform a set of cover songs, is just so much fun. And it benefits community radio KXCI, 91.3 FM, so it's all for a good cause. Associate editor Jeff Gardner has the details in this week's music section.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: The Skinny bids good riddance to Pima County Supervisor Ally Miller, who announced this week that she won't seek another term in 2020; Congressman Raul Grijalva talks about impeachment, uranium mining at the Grand Canyon and more in this week's Currents section; columnist Tom Danehy has some doubts about Kanye's religious awakening; arts writer Margaret Regan reviews a show that explores loss and grief at MOCA Tucson; movie critic Bob Grimm says Marriage Story demonstrates that breaking up really is hard to do; Matt Russell samples the new menu at Commoner & Co.; and there's a lot more in this issue, so why are you still reading this? Turn the page, already!

See you at the Great Cover Up!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

