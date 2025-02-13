Feb. 19 event honors Vietnam veterans

A special ceremony celebrating Navy Week and honoring Vietnam War veterans is planned for 3 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the new Arizona Heroes Memorial in Oro Valley’s Naranja Park.

The free, public event “brings together the Oro Valley community and the U.S. Navy for an afternoon of recognition and remembrance,” an invitation said.

“Navy Week proclamations are a wonderful way for the Navy and local communities, like Oro Valley, to come together and celebrate the Navy being in the city,” the Navy said. “It provides the Navy a chance to showcase our Navy Band Southwest and USS Constitution Color Guard team, while also recognizing Vietnam War veterans of all services and our U.S. Navy Gold Star family members in the Tucson area. Additionally, the community has the chance to engage with hometown sailors, and sailors from one of our namesake assets.”

The U.S. Vietnam War Commemoration, authorized by Congress and established under the Secretary of Defense, was launched by President Barack Obama in 2012. Since then, it has honored more than 4.1 million Vietnam veterans and their families through more than 28,000 events sponsored by more than 13,000 commemorative partners.

Vietnam veteran lapel pins are presented to living veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from Nov. 1, 1955, to May 15, 1975, regardless of location.

“Vietnam veterans deserve to know their service mattered,” the invitation said. “They deserve to know you care. The nation owes them our deepest gratitude. Let’s come together to show our appreciation and respect.”

The Arizona Heroes Memorial is located at 810 E. Naranja Drive, in Naranja Park. The event is scheduled for one hour.