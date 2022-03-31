Feast On This

I think I may have gained about 10 pounds over the last few weeks as I’ve explored the southside restaurant scene. It’s been a few years since I have indulged in such a feeding frenzy and I have to say it was a blast. The old institutions like Mi Nidito and Crossroads are still on their game and newcomers are finding ways to innovate and create delicious dishes. If you haven’t been out much lately, this is a great time to reacquaint yourself with an old favorite and find a new one. (Especially since COVID case numbers are way down and who knows how long they’ll stay that way before the next variant comes along to ruin our lives?)

Speaking of food: This week, staff reporters Alexandra Pere and Nicole Feltman are launching the Prickly Pair Podcast, which will focus on the food scene around town. They’ll be exploring what local chefs are cooking up, where to find the best eats these days and much more. You’ll find details on Page 13, along with a couple of recipes from their first guest, PY Steakhouse Executive Sous Chef Roderick LaDesma.

Off the food beat this week: Managing editor Jeff Gardner looks at the contributions to the latest international climate change report (spoiler warning: Things are not getting better); Sonoran Explorin’ columnist Emily Dieckman takes in the Sculpture Tucson Festival; Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith is on the hunt for a local homeless man in hopes of reuniting him with his family, who read about their long-lost relative in a previous Tucson Salvage column; arts writer Margaret Regan previews this weekend’s Ballet Tucson performance, which includes a Balanchine dance; UA School of Journalism intern Allison Fagan talks to the author of a book about longtime local reggae band Neon Prophet; XOXO columnist Xavier Omar Otero tells you where to rock this week; Tucson Weedly columnist David Abbott lets you know the latest on cannabis legislation at the Arizona Capitol; and, of course, there are all the usual columns and cartoons spread throughout the book.

Finally, a correction: Last week’s obituary of Tony Burgess misstated the year that the University of Arizona took over management of Biosphere 2. It was 2007. 

Jim Nintzel

