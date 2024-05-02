FC Tucson Appoints New Coach: Sebastian Pineda discusses his love of the sport

FC Tucson is welcoming a new head coach. Sebastian Pineda has had a long journey to reach this point in his career.

Growing up in San Andres Islas, Colombia, he fell in love with soccer at just three years old.

“I have always enjoyed it, and it has always brought me so much joy in my life,” Pineda said. “Everything that I have done in my life has been because of soccer, it has taken me to so many places. It has been a good adventure.”

Pineda’s path to becoming the club’s leader is marked by a deep connection to the sport and a wealth of experience both on and off the field.

His career brought him to Germany, where he played for Werder Bremen Academy before embarking on a soccer scholarship journey across the United States. He played professionally with OKC Energy, Austin Aztex and FC Tucson.

Shortly after his playing career, he began his transition into coaching. He holds a master’s in sports management and certificates in football business management and soccer scouting and analysis.

Pineda admitted that the beginning of coaching was “a little bit hard” because he is used to seeing the game from a player’s perspective.

“You have to see the overall things happening around you, and manage the players, making sure the culture is right,” he said. “You want your team trending in the right direction.”

His stint with FC Tucson ignited a connection that would shift his career. He played with the club in 2015 and 2017 and more recently, served as part of the coaching staff.

Last season, he was an associate head coach. Now, he takes over for Mark Biagi.

“It’s exciting to get this opportunity as a head coach,” Pineda said. “I think it’s going to be a challenge for me, a positive one. It is going to help me grow.”

“It’s a proud moment for myself, my family and everybody that surrounds me,” he continued.

Pineda is extremely “thankful” for all the opportunities FC Tucson has given him throughout the years and envisions a smooth transition this upcoming season.

“Being part of the system, I understand and know what the club wants,” he said. “I think we are aligned well with myself on the club and in terms of what we are looking for. So, I expect the transition to be fine.”

The USL League Two focuses on developing young players and provides them with an opportunity to kickstart their professional careers, domestically and internationally. As a developmental league, Pineda aims to offer all players who join the club a chance to showcase their skills and get some valuable playing time on the field.

FC Tucson’s players from the academy have been under his wing for a couple of years and understand the performance standards.

“The players that we have are players that like to take care of the ball, they’re looking to move things around in possession of the ball and try to create chances with those special players that we have on top,” Pineda said.

He also explained that his responsibility is to facilitate an environment where the team is aware of the tactics and objectives, which allows them to perform their tasks to the best of their abilities.

“I always say, the most important development for players is to play games,” he said. “That’s where you get your development and that is what we normally see in soccer.”

Shortly after the hiring, the ball began rolling as the focus shifted toward assembling a roster. Pineda said he is anxious to meet the players and get started. The regular season kicks off on May 18.

“Whenever we are playing, you can feel the city come together and support us,” he said. “Hopefully we can provide some good entertaining and good soccer and a lot of goals this summer.”