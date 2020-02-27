Fancy Footwork 

click to enlarge

Tucson salvage columnist Brian Smith is back on the cover this week with a profile of Megan Maltos and her mother, Jill, who run Danswest, a local dance school that has been teaching kids the ups and downs of everything from ballet to hip-hop for decades. It's no easy task running a dance school, but it's clear from Brian's story that Megan and Jill do it out of the love in their enormous hearts.

In other news: My good friend Peggy Johnson will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at next week's Women of Influence celebration hosted by Inside Tucson Business (a sister paper to Tucson Weekly). I can't say enough good things about Peggy, who has transformed the Loft Cinema into a powerhouse independent film house. Before she was such a movie star, Peggy had a long career as a political reporter at PBS 6 and I owe her an enormous debt of gratitude for inviting me to be part of the Friday evening Reporter's Roundtable back in the day. I can safely say I wouldn't be where I am today without her support over the years. Congrats on the award, Peggy—it is richly deserved. Associate editor Jeff Gardner profiles Peggy in this week's Currents section.

Elsewhere in the book this week: Columnist Tom Danehy lets us know what he's giving up for Lent; staff reporter Austin Counts gives you a taste of what you'll find at the pop-up kitchen that happens every Wednesday at Thunder Canyon Brewery (in our Chow section) and gives you an earful about what happens when you mash up traditional Middle Eastern music and modern-day electronica (in our Music section); music contributor Eric Swedlund catches up with local musician Mark Anthony Febbo as his new album drops; comedy correspondent Linda Ray previews the upcoming Cactus Flower Comedy Festival; Cannabis 520 contributor Nick Meyers looks at an unlikely effort at the Arizona Legislature to legalize recreational marijuana use; movie critic Bob Grimm says kids may like the new Call of the Wild but it's a slog for adults; and there's plenty more about how to plan a good time in this burg, along with the usual comics, puzzles and related diversions, so settle in and flip through these pages.

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

