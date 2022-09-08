Fall Arts Preview: Tucson awaiting a plethora of productions

In a world where little has seemed normal, Tucson arts organizations are preparing their fall seasons with a good, solid mix of music, comedy, drama, new works and familiar tales.



While some organizations are still working on the upcoming season and have not yet made announcements, others are ready to share all that they are working on.

Theater

Arizona Rose Theatre

4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329

520-888-0509

arizonarosetheatre.com

“The Broadway Experience: New Beginnings,” Sept. 10 and Sept. 11





Arizona Theatre Company

343 S. Scott Avenue

520-884-8210 | atc.org

“The Lion,” Sept. 24 to Oct. 15





Broadway in Tucson

Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard

520-903-2929

broadwayintucson.com

“The Lion King,” Sept. 14 to Sept. 25

“Six The Musical,” Oct. 11 to Oct. 16

“Cats,” Oct. 20 to Oct. 23





Gaslight Theatre

7010 E. Broadway Boulevard

520-886-9428

thegaslighttheatre.com

“The Wizard of the Rings,” through Nov. 6





Rogue Theatre

300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150

520-551-2053

theroguetheatre.org

“Sweat,” Sept. 8 to Sept. 25





Invisible Theatre

1400 N. First Avenue



520-884-0672

invisibletheatre.com

“Lifespan of a Fact,” Sept. 7 to Sept. 18





Live Theatre Workshop

3322 E. Fort Lowell Road

520-327-4242

livetheatreworkshop.org

Mainstage:

“Boston Marriage,” Oct. 13 to Nov. 19

Children’s Theatre:

“Dia De Los Muertos the Musical,” Oct. 29 to Nov. 13





Scoundrel & Scamp

738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 131

520-448-3300

scoundrelandscamp.org

“Faustus: That Damned Woman,” Oct. 13 to Oct. 30





University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television

1025 N. Olive Road, Suite 239

520-621-7008

theatre.arizona.edu

“Legally Blonde,” Oct. 2 to Oct. 16

“Polaroid Stories,” Oct. 23 to Nov. 6





Music

True Concord Voices and Orchestra

P.O. Box 64912

520-401-2651

trueconcord.org

“Timothy Takach: Helios,” Sept. 30 at Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley; and Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at Catalina Foothills High School





Fox Tucson Theatre

17 W. Congress Street

520-624-1515

foxtucson.com

“Fortune Feimster: Hey, Y’all,” Sept. 11

Jefferson Starship: Mother of the Sun Tour, Sept. 17

Bill Blagg Magic in Motion STEAM Show, Sept. 22

Get the Led Out: A Celebration of the Mighty Zep, Sept. 25

Weird Al Yankovic, Sept. 27

Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite Duo, Sept. 28

Lewis Black: Off the Rails, Sept. 30

The Passing Zone, Oct. 1

False Negative: An Evening with John Waters, Oct. 15

Aida Cuevas and Mariachi Aztlan, Oct. 16

Graham Nash: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, Oct. 18

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, Oct. 21

Ronstadt Family in Concert, Oct. 23





The Rialto Theatre

318 E. Congress Street

520-740-1000 | rialtotheatre.com

Deconstructing the Beatles - the White Album, Sept. 8

Dwight Yoakum, Sept. 9

Circles Around the Sun, Sept. 13

John Mark McMillan, Sept. 14

Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Amy Bruni, Sept. 15

Marc Maron: This May Be the Last Time, Sept. 16

Fontaines DC, Sept. 20

Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sept. 21

Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Sept. 23

Harry Rollins: Good to See You, Sept. 28 (spoken word)

Nurse Blake, the PTO Comedy Tour, Sept. 29

Apocalyptica: Cell-O Tour, Sept. 30

Manchester Orchestra, Oct. 2

Kevin Morby, Oct. 3

Too Many Zooz, Oct. 4

Dirty Honey and Dorothy, Oct. 5

The Midnight, Oct. 6

DEHD, Oct. 7

Dayglow: People in Motion Tour, Oct. 10

The Afghan Whigs, Oct. 11

Bonobo: Fragments Live, Oct. 12

The War on Drugs, Oct. 13

The Black Moods, Oct. 14

Damien Escobar,” Oct. 15

Teddy Swims, Oct. 18

Vir Das’ Wanted World Tour, Oct. 21

La Dispute, Oct. 21

Deerhoof, Oct. 24

Black Jacket Symphony, Oct. 26





Tucson Symphony Orchestra

For locations, visit the website

tucsonsymphony.org

Orkestra Mendoza & The Magic of Mexico, Sept. 17

Fandango Fabuloso, Sept. 13 and Sept. 25

The Four Seasons, Reimagined, Oct. 8 and Oct. 9

Fairy Tales and Firebirds, Oct. 14 and Oct. 16

Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23

“Coco” in Concert: Live to Film, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30