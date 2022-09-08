Fall Arts Preview: Tucson awaiting a plethora of productions

In a world where little has seemed normal, Tucson arts organizations are preparing their fall seasons with a good, solid mix of music, comedy, drama, new works and familiar tales.
While some organizations are still working on the upcoming season and have not yet made announcements, others are ready to share all that they are working on.
Theater
Arizona Rose Theatre
4500 N. Oracle Road, Suite 329
520-888-0509
“The Broadway Experience: New Beginnings,” Sept. 10 and Sept. 11
Arizona Theatre Company
343 S. Scott Avenue
520-884-8210 | atc.org
“The Lion,” Sept. 24 to Oct. 15
Broadway in Tucson
Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Boulevard
520-903-2929
“The Lion King,” Sept. 14 to Sept. 25
“Six The Musical,” Oct. 11 to Oct. 16
“Cats,” Oct. 20 to Oct. 23
Gaslight Theatre
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-886-9428
“The Wizard of the Rings,” through Nov. 6
Rogue Theatre
300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150
520-551-2053
“Sweat,” Sept. 8 to Sept. 25
Invisible Theatre
1400 N. First Avenue
520-884-0672
“Lifespan of a Fact,” Sept. 7 to Sept. 18
Live Theatre Workshop
3322 E. Fort Lowell Road
520-327-4242
Mainstage:
“Boston Marriage,” Oct. 13 to Nov. 19
Children’s Theatre:
“Dia De Los Muertos the Musical,” Oct. 29 to Nov. 13
Scoundrel & Scamp
738 N. Fifth Avenue, Suite 131
520-448-3300
“Faustus: That Damned Woman,” Oct. 13 to Oct. 30
University of Arizona, School of Theatre, Film & Television
1025 N. Olive Road, Suite 239
520-621-7008
“Legally Blonde,” Oct. 2 to Oct. 16
“Polaroid Stories,” Oct. 23 to Nov. 6
Music
True Concord Voices and Orchestra
P.O. Box 64912
520-401-2651
“Timothy Takach: Helios,” Sept. 30 at Valley Presbyterian Church, Green Valley; and Oct. 1 and Oct. 2 at Catalina Foothills High School
Fox Tucson Theatre
17 W. Congress Street
520-624-1515
“Fortune Feimster: Hey, Y’all,” Sept. 11
Jefferson Starship: Mother of the Sun Tour, Sept. 17
Bill Blagg Magic in Motion STEAM Show, Sept. 22
Get the Led Out: A Celebration of the Mighty Zep, Sept. 25
Weird Al Yankovic, Sept. 27
Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite Duo, Sept. 28
Lewis Black: Off the Rails, Sept. 30
The Passing Zone, Oct. 1
False Negative: An Evening with John Waters, Oct. 15
Aida Cuevas and Mariachi Aztlan, Oct. 16
Graham Nash: An Intimate Evening of Songs and Stories, Oct. 18
The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute, Oct. 21
Ronstadt Family in Concert, Oct. 23
The Rialto Theatre
318 E. Congress Street
520-740-1000 | rialtotheatre.com
Deconstructing the Beatles - the White Album, Sept. 8
Dwight Yoakum, Sept. 9
Circles Around the Sun, Sept. 13
John Mark McMillan, Sept. 14
Life with the Afterlife: A Supernatural Evening with Amy Bruni, Sept. 15
Marc Maron: This May Be the Last Time, Sept. 16
Fontaines DC, Sept. 20
Rodrigo y Gabriela, Sept. 21
Brubeck Brothers Quartet, Sept. 23
Harry Rollins: Good to See You, Sept. 28 (spoken word)
Nurse Blake, the PTO Comedy Tour, Sept. 29
Apocalyptica: Cell-O Tour, Sept. 30
Manchester Orchestra, Oct. 2
Kevin Morby, Oct. 3
Too Many Zooz, Oct. 4
Dirty Honey and Dorothy, Oct. 5
The Midnight, Oct. 6
DEHD, Oct. 7
Dayglow: People in Motion Tour, Oct. 10
The Afghan Whigs, Oct. 11
Bonobo: Fragments Live, Oct. 12
The War on Drugs, Oct. 13
The Black Moods, Oct. 14
Damien Escobar,” Oct. 15
Teddy Swims, Oct. 18
Vir Das’ Wanted World Tour, Oct. 21
La Dispute, Oct. 21
Deerhoof, Oct. 24
Black Jacket Symphony, Oct. 26
Tucson Symphony Orchestra
For locations, visit the website
Orkestra Mendoza & The Magic of Mexico, Sept. 17
Fandango Fabuloso, Sept. 13 and Sept. 25
The Four Seasons, Reimagined, Oct. 8 and Oct. 9
Fairy Tales and Firebirds, Oct. 14 and Oct. 16
Revolution: The Music of the Beatles, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23
“Coco” in Concert: Live to Film, Oct. 29 and Oct. 30