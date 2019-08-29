Fall Arts Guide 

Labor Day weekend is the traditional end of summer (even if summer heat seems to stick around through Halloween these days), so we’re rolling out this year’s Fall Arts Preview. As you can see from this thick edition, the state of the arts is strong in Tucson.

Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan gives us the lowdown on what’s happening in galleries, museums and dance stages. Betsy Labiner and Leigh Moyer of the new female review collective, Taming of the Review, let us know what to expect behind the curtain at Tucson’s many live theater troupes and introduce us to Arizona Theatre Company’s new artistic director, Sean Daniels. (For more in-depth theater coverage, be sure to check out TamingOfTheReview.com.) And Tucson Weekly calendar editor Emily Dieckman lets us know what’s happening with classical music in the upcoming months.

We’ve done our part. Now it’s time for you to do yours! Look over our guide and mark your calendar for the shows you’re waiting to see.

Table of Contents

Large Canvas: Galleries are zooming in on everything from Bauhaus to the border this fall By Margaret Regan

Stage Whispers: The fall theater season features experimental work, Broadway spectacles and fresh faces By Betsy Labiner and Leigh Moyer

Fine Tuned: Prodigies and pros perform baroque, Broadway and of course, Beethoven By Emily Dieckman

Meet the New Boss: Arizona Theatre Company welcomes back Sean Daniels, once a season subscriber, now the artistic director By Leigh Moyer

Stayin’ Alive: While there aren’t as many plucky smaller troupes, there’s still plenty for Tucson’s dance fans By Margaret Regan