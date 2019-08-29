August 29, 2019 Arts & Culture » Arts: Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Fall Arts Guide 

The state of the arts is strong in Tucson

By
arts_pascola_mask_3-cmyk_-_smaller.jpg

Courtesy photo

Labor Day weekend is the traditional end of summer (even if summer heat seems to stick around through Halloween these days), so we’re rolling  out this year’s Fall Arts Preview. As you can see from this thick edition, the state of the arts is strong in Tucson.

Longtime arts writer Margaret Regan gives us the lowdown on what’s happening in galleries, museums and dance stages. Betsy Labiner and Leigh Moyer of the new female review collective, Taming of the Review, let us know what to expect behind the curtain at Tucson’s many live theater troupes and introduce us to Arizona Theatre Company’s new artistic director, Sean Daniels. (For more in-depth theater coverage, be sure to check out TamingOfTheReview.com.) And Tucson Weekly calendar editor Emily Dieckman lets us know what’s happening with classical music in the upcoming months.

We’ve done our part. Now it’s time for you to do yours! Look over our guide and mark your calendar for the shows you’re waiting to see.

Table of Contents

Large Canvas: Galleries are zooming in on everything from Bauhaus to the border this fall By Margaret Regan

Stage Whispers: The fall theater season features experimental work, Broadway spectacles and fresh faces By Betsy Labiner and Leigh Moyer

Fine Tuned: Prodigies and pros perform baroque, Broadway and of course, Beethoven By Emily Dieckman

Meet the New Boss: Arizona Theatre Company welcomes back Sean Daniels, once a season subscriber, now the artistic director By Leigh Moyer

Stayin’ Alive: While there aren’t as many plucky smaller troupes, there’s still plenty for Tucson’s dance fans By Margaret Regan

More Arts: Feature »

Tags:

More by Jim Nintzel

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

  • Cross Cultural

    TUSD students do art on the border
    • by Melissa Vasquez
    • May 3, 2018

  • Dance Galore

    Three troupes, two concerts, live music and multiple dance styles add up to a movement extravaganza
    • by Margaret Regan
    • Feb 1, 2018

The Range

Adoptable Pet: Hyalite Needs a Home

Adoptable Pet: Hyalite Needs a Home

By Humane Society of Southern Arizona Aug 26, 2019  3:07 pm

PACC Takes in Over 50 Animals in Hoarding Case

PACC Takes in Over 50 Animals in Hoarding Case

By Staff report Aug 23, 2019  1:53 pm

XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 23 - 25

XOXO: Where to rock this weekend, Aug. 23 - 25

By Xavier Omar Otero Aug 23, 2019  12:50 pm

More »

Latest in Arts: Feature

  • Fall Arts: Large Canvas

    Galleries are zooming in on everything from Bauhaus to the border this fall
    • by Margaret Regan
    • Aug 29, 2019

  • Fall Arts: Stage Whispers

    The fall theater season features experimental work, Broadway spectacles and fresh faces
    • by Betsy Labiner and Leigh Moyer
    • Aug 29, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

  • Art Oasis

    Water works stand out in summer shows at two galleries staying open in the August heat
    • by Margaret Regan
    • Aug 15, 2019
  • More »

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation