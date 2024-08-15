Eyeglasses Are a Hot Fashion Statement

Eyeglasses are a part of everyday life for many, so it’s no surprise that the demand for fashionable styles has increased. The Vision Council estimates that close to 64% of the population of the United States wears eyeglasses. For a long time, wearing eyeglasses wasn’t seen as very stylish. Instead, they were regarded as an accessory for the elderly or “nerdy.” Though most people only own one pair of eyeglasses and might purchase a second for backup, a growing number of people are opting to own multiple styles of eyeglasses. The reason why is simple: fashion.

Eyeglasses are often portrayed in popular media as the epitome of being unfashionable. In many movies, the first step to a makeover is the removal of eyeglasses to reveal the hidden beauty beneath. Even though many people are dependent on prescription eyeglasses to see properly, this stereotype has persisted for a long time. In the last few years, that has started to change as prescription eyeglasses have become more affordable with a greater variety of styles.

The early versions of eyeglasses started in ancient times. These first attempts at visual aids were used to magnify. The use of single-lens optic wear eventually evolved, with the first reported pair of corrective lenses appearing in Italy in the late 1290s. Over the following centuries, correct lenses were developed for different types of vision impairments. Though eyeglasses improved the wearer’s quality of life, they remained stigmatized and regarded as instruments for aging people.

There have been times in the last century when certain styles became synonymous with their famous wearers. From Buddy Holly’s thick black-rimmed glasses in the ‘50s to John Lennon’s iconic round glasses in the ‘60s, popular eyeglass looks have passed in and out of style. In the ‘70s, Andy Warhol, the famous artist, was an eyeglass and sunglass trendsetter. He tended to wear lightly tinted transparent cellulose acetate glasses. Ray-Bans became the sunglasses of choice in the ‘80s after Tom Cruise wore them in Risky Business. There have been other popular styles born out of films and other media.

Lately, “Get Ready with Me” videos have been popular on social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok. Influencers showcase pieces of their outfits and reference where they were purchased. Often, fashionable eyeglasses and sunglasses are highlighted.

Eyeglasses are now highly customizable. Frames come in a variety of styles, colors, and materials. Lenses can also be customized not only with an individual’s prescription but with blue light lenses to help alleviate eye strain from working for long periods on computers. Transition lenses, which darken depending on the brightness of their surroundings, are also trendy, allowing the wearer to move from indoors to outdoors without switching out glasses.

For those who wear eyeglasses, purchasing various pairs to fit a mood, outfit, or event is revolutionary. With an onslaught of new styles being produced by high-end designers like Gucci, Michael Kors, and Prada, more eyeglass wearers are investing in multiple pairs. Eyeglasses are now regarded as a fashion accessory and a stylish addition to any wardrobe.