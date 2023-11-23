Exodus’ Souza all about Tucson’s fajitas

Exodus is slated to start work on a new album in March.

When legendary San Francisco thrashers Exodus come to Tucson on Sunday, Nov. 26, vocalist Steve “Zetro” Souza is looking forward to the foodie scene.

“In the ’80s, I had never had fajitas before I went to Tucson,” Souza said.

“After that, all I wanted to do was go to Tucson, drink booze and eat fucking fajitas. Applebee’s even does fajitas now.”

So, what does he prefer — steak, chicken or shrimp?

“All three,” he said with a laugh. “I’m a pig. I want the combo, and I’m all about the vegetables. Load that motherfucker up.”

Exodus will co-headline Encore with Fit for an Autopsy and special guests Darkest Hour and Undeath. It’s touring in support of its 11th studio album, 2021’s “Persona Non Grata,” which debuted at No. 9 on The Billboard 200 album chart.

“You can expect mayhem, like you always expect,” Souza said about the show.

“On this tour, we’re doing a song we haven’t played in 32 years. We’re excited about that. We’re playing some stuff off the new record. We’re playing older songs, but nothing from the era when Rob Dukes was the singer.

“I like to play the older stuff, because it brings us back to when we were kids. We’re all still kids — just older. I’ll be 60 in March. How long am I going to bang my head? As long as I can do it and as long as fans are coming, I’ll keep doing it.”

Founded in 1979, Exodus recently signed to Napalm Records. Besides Souza, the band includes guitarists Gary Holt and Lee Altus, drummer Tom Hunting and bassist Jack Gibson. They’re slated to start working on a new album on March 1. (Dukes replaced Souza in 2005, and led the band through 2014.)

Souza — who has been in and out of the band since his original stint — said it’s easy to stay passionate about music.

“I’m just driven,” he said. “It’s what I’ve done since I was 21. I’m almost 60 now, and it’s just what you do. I owe it to the fans who still want to see us.”

When musicians retire or die, it’s sad that the bands will no longer perform, he added.

“I love The Cars, but you can’t do The Cars, because Ric Ocasek and Ben Orr have passed away,” he said. “You can’t replace Lemmy; you can’t see Motorhead anymore. You can’t see the Ramones. There’s still such a fan base for bands like that. I think that goes as well for us.

“So many bands of our genre — Exodus, Death Angel, Metallica, Forbidden — owe it to the fans. If it’s not hindering your life, why wouldn’t you keep going? This is what you wanted when you were 14, playing air guitar to your bed. I don’t take it for granted.”