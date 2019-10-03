October 03, 2019 News & Opinion » Feature

Events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month 

Making Strides of Tucson

It's the largest breast cancer awareness event in Tucson! This breast cancer awareness walk, supported by the American Cancer Society, raises bundles of money annually for breast cancer research. The walk centers around Armory Park, and continues throughout downtown as thousands of locals show their support and wear pink. It includes dozens of local teams organized by major companies as well as individuals. On the morning of the walk, there will be a "survivor area" for cancer survivors and their caregivers, with activities, coffee and breakfast, free shirts, photo opportunities and more.

7 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. At Armory Park, 221 S. 6th Ave.

Titters: Breast cancer comedy special

They say laughter is the best medicine, right? Laffs Comedy Caffe is hosting a special evening of humor by Arizona's finest comediennes and cancer survivors for Breast Cancer Awareness month. Hosted by Nancy Stanley, with Linda Ray, Priscilla Fernandez, Stacy Scheff and David Fitzsimmons, with headliner Lorrie Brownstone.

7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16. 2900 E. Broadway Blvd. $16.

Superheroes, Capes of Strength and Beauty

A new art exhibition at the Ventana Gallery at Roche Tissue Diagnostics celebrates the strength and stories of breast cancer survivors by turning medical equipment into canvases. There will be 75 "mammocapes" painted, illustrated and embroidered with messages of hope, and then all art pieces will be silently auctioned off to raise funds for the El Rio Health Center Foundation's breast cancer mammography fund for uninsured and underinsured breast cancer patients.

The exhibition opening reception takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17. The exhibition lasts from Friday, Oct. 4, to Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. 1910 E. Innovation Park Drive. Free.

Drags for a Cure

The Screening Room will be home to one of the most fabulous breast cancer awareness events this month: Drags for a Cure. Featuring multiple local drag queens and dancers showing off their talents, this event is co-hosted by Kriis Dikay and Jeena Doucure. This is the sixth annual event, and all proceeds go to the the American Cancer Society. Sign language interpretation will be provided.

7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20. 127 E. Congress St. All ages. Purchase tickets ahead of time online at screeningroomdowntown.com/drags-for-a-cure

Breast Cancer Shabbat Evening Service

The Or Chadash Sisterhood of Tucson is hosting a special evening service in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. The Or Chadash Sisterhood "inspires and empowers diverse women to learn and draw strength from each other" and encourages you to wear pink for this special event.

6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25. 3939 N. Alvernon Way.

