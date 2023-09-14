‘Estrogen Hour’ Seeks Comedy Virgins

ARE YOU THE COMEDY VIRGIN NANCY STANLEY’S LOOKING FOR? (Nicci Radh/Contributor)



Do people tell you you’re funny? Do you secretly long to scare yourself to death? Do you have a friend you can dare?

Nancy Stanley and Mary Steed, organizers of the long-running benefit show, “The Estrogen Hour,” have an idea for you.

“We want there to be more virgins!” Stanley said. And she means absolute comedy virgins. Pursuing a long-standing tradition of the show, she’s looking for women whom nobody has seen at comedy classes, improv shows or open mics, women who may not even have considered their lives to be funny, but, she said, “might have always nursed a secret desire.

“Getting up on a stage and being your authentic, funny self is daunting,” Stanley said, adding, “I love watching women find the moments of exhilaration and triumph when they’ve made the crowd laugh.”

Stanley, who has taught comedy classes in the UA’s OLLI senior learning program and at the internationally known Chautauqua Institute, said, “I’m willing to do a two-hour intro class for anyone — not just women-identifying — to talk about comedy, how it works and how to start constructing a set. This is what holds a lot of people back — they just don’t know where to begin.

Right now, there’s only Colleen Bagnall Perra holding down a virgin spot. She may be new to the comedy stage, but she’s well known as an anchor and reporter at KGUN-9 TV. Perra joins a lineup that includes Tucson Comedy standouts Mo Urban, Rebecca Tingley Fox and Bethany Evans plus Ileana Hubert, Debbie MG and Stanley, herself.

The Oct. 8 event will be the 22nd Estrogen Hour show in nine years of raising funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. It will include a cash-only raffle, and food and drinks are available from the Laff’s menu at regular prices. For more information about working with Stanley on a set, contact her via nancystanleycomic@gmail.com.

Laff’s Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 8, $15, order tickets in advance, tinyurl.com/estrogen10823

DILLINGER BREWING AT UNSCREWED THEATER

Roy Lee Reynolds and his sidekicks, Dom DiTolla and Clint Lapsansky, are breaking new ground taking a stand-up comedy show to improv stronghold Unscrewed Theater on Friday, Sept. 15. Dillinger Brewing will be serving beer and wine at the traditionally dry venue.

Reynolds, DiTolla and Lapsansky call their show “One More Dance,” in tribute to the Chicago Cubs. The lineup also includes Connor Hanna, and stand-up comic and Unscrewed Theatre house team member Alana Erickson-Lopez hosts.

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, Friday, Sept. 15,

unscrewedtheatre.org, $8, live or remote

OTHER SHOWS THIS WEEK

Catalina Craft Pizza, 15930 N. Oracle Road, Catalina, Suite 178, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, “Comedy in Catalina,” free, donations of food or clothing are welcome for Impact of Southern Arizona; Anthony Desamito headlines, lineup includes Brady Evans, Liz Friseurs, ME Rodgerson and Tamara Cauthen; Alana Erickson-Lopez and Kenny Shade host. Reservations recommended, 520-825-0140.

Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress Street, hotelcongress.com, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, $15. The “Retro Game Show,” presents “Sassword,” featuring Chatty Kathee, Swish Manly and special guests.

Laff’s Comedy Caffe, 2900 E. Broadway Boulevard, 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, laffstucson.com, $15, $20 preferred seating. John Roy sounds like all your best friends, but lots funnier.

Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress Street, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, rialtotheatre.com, tickets start at $29.50, Matteo Lane: The Al Dente Tour

Tucson Improv Movement/TIM

Comedy Theatre, 414 E. Ninth Street,

tucsonimprov.com, $7 each show, $10 for both shows, same night, free jam. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, Improv 101 and “The Riveters”; 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Improv Jam; 7:30 p.m. “The Soapbox” with Jason Robinson; 9 p.m. “Femme Drop” female comedy; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, “Laughing Liberally” political comedy; 9 p.m. “3V3 Improv Tournament” featuring “Pop Quiz,” “AKA,” “Barbenheimer” and “Two Faced.”

Unscrewed Theater, 4500 E. Speedway Boulevard, unscrewedtheatre.org, $8, live or remote, $5 kids. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Family-Friendly Improv; 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Unscrewed Family Hour, $5 admission; 7:30 p.m. Special Show: Into the Unscrewediverse; 9 p.m. The Backyard Improv Playground, pay whatever.