ERRL Cup Award winning Chronic Health THC Tincture

Award winning Chronic Health THC Tincture has won yet another award this month for “Best THC Tincture” at the widely popular ERRL Cup 2023. Other big wins for Chronic Health products were “Best Topical” and “Best CBD Tincture.”

It’s obvious that Chronic Health really cares about their patients and the quality in their products. They have been making topicals and tinctures for 10+ years and have built their reputation around the Full Spectrum benefits that their products offer. Their tinctures are produced using true Full Spectrum high terpene forms of cannabis. The result provides the broadest possible range of cannabinoids for a genuine entourage effect. The healthy, easy-to-digest, glycerin tinctures are available in 200mg, 400mg, and 800mg versions.

Pros:

-Full Spectrum

-Alternative way to medicate

-Good price point

-Award winning

-Science backed, lab tested

-Long standing brand in the cannabis community

Cons:

-Tinctures not available for REC patients

-Must buy in a dispensary

Find Chronic Health high THC tincture in quality dispensaries throughout Arizona.

