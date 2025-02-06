Emergency room visits

The establishment of licensed cannabis retailers is not associated with any uptick in marijuana-related emergency department (ED) visits, according to longitudinal data published in the International Journal of Drug Policy.

A team of Canadian researchers assessed the impact of cannabis store openings on ED visits in 278 communities in Ontario, Canada.

They found “no evidence that the allocation of cannabis retailer licenses led to changes in cannabis-related ED visits.”

Similarly, no changes in ED visits related to either alcohol use or opioids were identified.

“Despite the anticipation that the introduction of licensed cannabis retailers might influence such health outcomes, our findings suggest no significant changes in ED visit rates following the allocation of retail licenses,” the study’s authors concluded.

“This research highlights the complex relationship between the availability of cannabis retail options and public health metrics. … Given these findings, policymakers may consider focusing on understanding regional factors (e.g., cannabis pricing and retailer hours of operation) beyond retail density that could influence substance-related health outcomes.”

Other studies have failed to identify any association between dispensary openings and rising local crime rates. Studies have documented a relationship between dispensary openings, rising home values and reductions in opioid-related mortality.

Cognitive impairment

Subjects who consume CBD exhibit no significant differences in cognitive performance as compared to controls, according to clinical trial data published in the Journal of Cannabis Research.

Researchers affiliated with Colorado State University assessed the short-term impact of oral CBD dosing on learning and memory in a cohort of healthy adults. Study participants received either 246 mg of CBD or placebo. Subjects then completed a variety of cognitive tests two hours later.

Investigators reported, “CBD administration did not affect any of the dependent variables measured compared to the placebo group.”

The study’s authors concluded, “The results of this study suggest that administration of CBD alone does not significantly impair L&M (learning and memory) in healthy adults.”

The findings are consistent with those of other studies, which also concluded that the use of CBD is not associated with changes in cognitive or psychomotor performance.