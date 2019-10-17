Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse 

Last year, we served more than 5,900 survivors of domestic abuse and their children.
Our emergency shelter and crisis hotline provide 24-hour access to safety for people in serious danger. We also have a small housing program and offer community based services. Through these programs, participants can access services such as risk assessment, safety planning, crisis intervention, case management, support groups, domestic abuse education, lay-legal assistance, life-skills education, financial literacy, housing stabilization assistance, connections to community resources, parenting education and age-appropriate services for children.
In addition to DV intervention services, we provide prevention and social change programs to address the root cause of DV in an effort to prevent further victimization.