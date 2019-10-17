October 17, 2019 News & Opinion » Feature

Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse 

By
screen_shot_2019-10-18_at_10.48.45_am_copy.jpg

How will you paint Pima purple?

Donate Supplies for Survivors

Friday, Oct. 18
With the help of Sun Tran, join us as we Stuff-the-Bus with supplies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Oro Valley Target Shopping Center (10555 N. Oracle Rd.)

Support Survivors on Wear Purple Day!

On Thursday, October 24, put on your favorite purple outfit, take a pic & send it to communications@emergecenter.org OR upload it to social media & tag us @EmergeTucson

More Ways to Celebrate & Support Survivors

Walk in Alliance to Break the Silence of domestic violence in our community on October 23. Visit pcao.pima.gov for more info.

Book an appointment to get a purple hair extension for $10 at Salon Nouveau (520.323.0770) & all proceeds will come to Emerge!

Visit emergecenter.org for a complete list of needed items, events and other ways to participate this October!

Our mission is to provide the opportunity to create, sustain, and celebrate a life free from abuse. Our goal is to help domestic abuse survivors to access safety, heal from their trauma, and take the first steps on their path to self-sufficiency. Emerge is the largest comprehensive domestic abuse services provider in Southern Arizona, and the only such service provider in Tucson. Emerge provides life-changing, life-saving services to survivors and their children.

Last year, we served more than 5,900 survivors of domestic abuse and their children.

Our emergency shelter and crisis hotline provide 24-hour access to safety for people in serious danger. We also have a small housing program and offer community based services. Through these programs, participants can access services such as risk assessment, safety planning, crisis intervention, case management, support groups, domestic abuse education, lay-legal assistance, life-skills education, financial literacy, housing stabilization assistance, connections to community resources, parenting education and age-appropriate services for children.

In addition to DV intervention services, we provide prevention and social change programs to address the root cause of DV in an effort to prevent further victimization.

More Feature »

Tags:

More by Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

The Range

XOXO: Where to Rock, Friday, Oct. 18

XOXO: Where to Rock, Friday, Oct. 18

By Xavier Omar Otero Oct 18, 2019  1:00 am

Democrat Kathy Hoffman Is Arizona Republicans' Enemy Number One

Democrat Kathy Hoffman Is Arizona Republicans' Enemy Number One

By David Safier Oct 17, 2019  3:01 pm

Claytoon of the Day: Trump's Turkey Letter

Claytoon of the Day: Trump's Turkey Letter

By Clay Jones Oct 17, 2019  10:39 am

More »

Latest in Feature

  • Untold Stories of Domestic Abuse Survivors in Pima County

    Challenging our assumptions about domestic abuse survivors and their experiences can create a community of support and safety
    • by Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse
    • Oct 17, 2019

  • Beverly’s Story

    The piece below, written by Beverly Gooden, was originally published by the Today Show in 2014. Gooden is the creator of the #whyistayed movement, which began after the “why doesn’t she leave” question was repeatedly asked of Janay Rice, after a video surfaced of her husband, Ray Rice (formerly of the Baltimore Ravens), physically assaulting Janay.
    • by Beverly Gooden
    • Oct 17, 2019
  • More »

Most Commented On

Facebook Activity

Tucson Weekly

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation