Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse 

Friday, Oct. 18

With the help of Sun Tran, join us as we Stuff-the-Bus with supplies from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. in the Oro Valley Target Shopping Center (10555 N. Oracle Rd.)

Support Survivors on Wear Purple Day!

On Thursday, October 24, put on your favorite purple outfit, take a pic & send it to communications@emergecenter.org OR upload it to social media & tag us @EmergeTucson

More Ways to Celebrate & Support Survivors

Walk in Alliance to Break the Silence of domestic violence in our community on October 23. Visit pcao.pima.gov for more info.

Book an appointment to get a purple hair extension for $10 at Salon Nouveau (520.323.0770) & all proceeds will come to Emerge!

Visit emergecenter.org for a complete list of needed items, events and other ways to participate this October!