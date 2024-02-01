Educational Twist: Gem & Jam calls for honest discussion

Gem & Jam goes beyond music. It calls for honest discussion about topics such as psychedelics, harm reduction and flow.

Amethyst Stage

Friday, Feb. 2

Dancesafe - Harm Reduction 101

Join Mitchell Gomez, executive director of DanceSafe and harm reduction consultant to MAPS (the multidisciplinary association for psychedelic studies), for an all-ages-appropriate “introduction to harm reduction” talk, with an open Q&A at the end. The conversation touches on health, drug use and personal safety; and provide free water, electrolytes, safe sex tools, and ear plugs at EDM events.

Flowstate - Reconnecting with Your Authentic Self

The heart-opening cacao ceremony is set to sacred intentions for the journey. After “invoking the divine,” they will discuss what authentic connection, expression and embodiment really is. Info:

http://flowstate-coaching.com

Opening Ceremony

Drumming sounds, Indigenous elders and Riley Rainbow Family Circus

Saturday, Feb. 3

Awaken with Ania – Heart-Expanding Yoga and Guided Meditation

Through gentle, heart-opening yoga sequences and soul-nourishing meditation, attendees will release tension and invite love into their hearts. This physical and spiritual alignment catalyzes personal transformation, creating an atmosphere where each participant can explore the depths of their hearts.

Info: http://awakenwithania.com

Antix & ETFlowHome

Exploring Shared Flow & the Flow Arts: A Co-Creative Playshop

In this playshop, the group will dive deep into the praxis of flow and shared flow via a) embodied flow arts practice and b) critical dialogue concerning the concept of flow and its value for individuals, communities, society, and the cosmos towards maximizing human potential in the days ahead.

Info: http://flameproductions.life

Sunday, Feb. 4

SarahDoesYoga - Nature Inspired Yoga

Asana invites folks to find their roots and rise from within. This moderately paced class will awaken the mind, body and soul with expansive movements and focus on the divine breath that connects everyone.

Metaphysical AF - Metaphysical Meditation

Embark on a journey of self-discovery and emotional healing with a Guided Musical Meditation session at Gem & Jam. Info:

http://beacons.ai/wilsonmaggie

Brian Sheldon Hayes

Nature-Rooted Breathwork Journey

This Nature-Rooted Breathwork Journey invites participants to slow down and connect, consciously move energy, and cultivate peace and clarity in their mind, body and spirit. Through embodied movement, invigorating breathwork and a meditative Shamanic drumming journey, they will be guided through a practice that connects them with Mother Earth as she supports letting go of stress, anxiety and worry, and invites in love and gratitude. Info:

www.briansheldonwellness.com

Amy Conte - Jammin' Footwork: Gem & Jam's First Shuffle Experience

In this event, participants will be guided through fundamentals shuffling in an inclusive space where they’re free to unleash their creativity and connect through the universal language of dance.

Info: www.flowwithamy.com

DEWOMP Workshops

Friday, Feb. 2

Anonymous - Sobriety Talks

Saturday, Feb. 3

Anonymous - Sobriety Talks

MAPS - Psychedelic Coming Out Stories: Embracing Identity and Transformation

In this interactive and thought-provoking session, the group will delve into the deeply personal narratives of individuals who have embarked on a unique journey of self-discovery, identity expression, and transformation through the realm of psychedelics. Storytellers from the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) will hold space for participants to learn about their collective experiences in "coming out" to family, friends, loved ones, doctors, clergy and society.

Info: https://maps.org

Laura Day - Epigenetics & Festivals - Evolution through Experience

The group will discuss the science and insights into the cultural impacts of epigenetics on individuals and society. This workshop will consist of a brief lecture to gain a shared understanding of the science around epigenetics, followed by a workshop to reflect during which they can share experiences and discuss how these transformative moments can be integrated into daily life. Learn how festivals such as Gem & Jam, Burning Man and other events have the power to create real transformation, shaping perspectives, beliefs and behaviors.

Info: linktr.ee/laura.day

Sunday, February 4

Anonymous - Sobriety Talks

Harlan Emil - Portal to the New Earth: Sound, Sacred Geometry & Grid Energies for Personal & Planetary Transformation

The Portal installations intend to awaken people to choose to create and live in ecologically sustainable habitations. The ultimate purpose of this presentation is to share visions of these eco-cities to inspire participants to synergistically create these future environments.

Info: portaltothenewearth.com

Caden Howlett - Rocky Planets and Icy Moons: Geology of the Solar System

A talk on the geology of the solar system. This will communicate the current state of geology and planetary science, with a particular focus on recent advances and discoveries from the terrestrial planets and various moons of the solar system (including the icy moons of the gas giants and the Moon).

Info: www.cadenhowlett.com

Avraveda - Astroherbalism 101

Connecting planets with plants, this workshop connects constellations, teaching herbalism in terms of the stars! For those interested in astrology and the organic plant world and healing the mind and body with both.

Info: www.avraveda.com