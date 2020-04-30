Editor's Note 

When the paper hits the streets, it'll be April 30, which marks the end of Gov. Doug Ducey's initial stay-at-home order. I'm not expecting him to "reopen Arizona" with a big bang, especially as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb in the state, even if we've (so far) avoided the nightmare that places like New York City have experienced. You can be sure we'll be updating you with breaking news—and much more—at TucsonWeekly.com, where we are posting new stories all day, every day. You'll find a roundup of what we've been covering over the past week on Page 4, but be sure to visit our online edition to find out the latest developments.

In the print edition this week, staff reporter Austin Counts talks with local musician Sergio Mendoza, who just dropped a new album with Orkesta Mendoza. I have a lot of admiration for Sergio, who has toured with indie acts like Calexico and Devotchka but is an amazing bandleader in his own right, as evidenced by the large troupe he has assembled with Orkesta Mendoza, whose horn section alone can be bigger than some bands you'll see touring. Sergio himself is a master multi-instrumentalist, moving effortlessly from guitar to keyboards to drums to accordion. Sergio says Curandero, which sees him bringing his Latin flair to old-fashioned boogaloo, is meant to be a ton of fun—something in short supply these days.

Elsewhere in the book: The Skinny digs into how the race to replace looney Ally Miller on the Pima County Board of Supervisors is shaping up and notes that Sen. Martha McSally's "liberal hack" plan backfired on her; staff reporter Kathleen Kunz examines how mental health and substance abuse counseling is going online in an age of social distancing; in our Chow section, we look at how local food banks are getting fruits and vegetables from the Fresh Produce Association of the Americas and how you can still tip your favorite bartenders, even if you can't get a drink from them; and columnist Tom Danehy reveals that he just can't take this stay-at-home stuff much longer. And, of course, we still have your horoscopes, sex column, crossword, comics and other fun diversions to help you pass the time.

Finally, huge thanks again to those of you who have contributed to our fundraising effort to keep Tucson Weekly's journalism alive. These are tough times for many people, but with your support, we'll come out on the other side and resume our normal programming. If you'd like to make a donation, visit TucsonWeekly.com and look for the link on the upper right side of the website.

See you at Sergio's next show!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about the latest COVID-19 news and more at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays on the Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM