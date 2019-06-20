Editor's Note 

When summer rolls around,I find myself in the mood to read a good crime thriller—so this week, I'm delighted to share an excerpt from Tucson author Becky Masterman's latest book, We Were Killers Once. This is the fourth book to feature Brigid Quinn, a former FBI agent adjusting to retirement life in Tucson. We Were Killers Once explores the notion that perhaps there was a third killer in the Kansas murders of the Clutter family made famous in Truman Capote's In Cold Blood—and this third killer is just getting out of jail on unrelated charges and is desperate to cover up his trail. Fun stuff!

Elsewhere in the book: Tucson Salvage columnist Brian Smith brings us the story of Margie Bakker, the owner of a midtown coffee shop who has become a sort of den mother to people who have nowhere else to go; staff reporter Kathleen Kunz digs into the role that prosecutors played in Gov. Doug Ducey's veto of a criminal-justice reform bill that passed with broad bipartisan support; staff writer Christopher Boan gets a look at the artists of the animal kingdom—and you can learn more about what they're up to this Saturday night, when the Reid Park Zoo stays open late for kids and adults; associate editor Jeff Gardner gets a look at the Loft Cinema's upcoming Woodstock party to raise money to restore the theater's marquee to its original splendor; arts writer Margaret Regan looks at a few shows that may help you keep your cool this summer; comedy correspondent Linda Ray talks to Jill Kimmel ahead of her stand-up set at The O this weekend; movie critic Bob Grimm says he was bored while traveling with Men in Black International; and there's plenty more in our pages to help you figure out what to do for fun this week.

See you reading on the beach!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

