Editor's Note 

There's a lot to like about summer in Tucson. Really! Our streets are easier to navigate, our refreshing pools are open, venomous creatures walk the night—well, at least some of it's not so bad. On the bright side, our local restaurants create special menus; you can see a movie in a park or in a pool; the Desert Museum, the Reid Park Zoo and Children's Museum Tucson are open late on Saturday nights; and there's plenty else that only comes around in the summer. You can read all about it in this year's summer survival guide.

Elsewhere in this week's issue: Associate editor Jeff Gardner tells us the latest on tech company TuSimple's plan to have robot truckers rolling down the highway by 2021, if not sooner; arts writer Margaret Regan reviews Davis Dominguez Gallery's annual small-work invitational; Chow writer Mark Whittaker gets a taste of the paleo meal prep done by Hidden Grill; movie critic Bob Grimm gets in on the gun-fu action of the new John Wick flick; comedy correspondent Linda Ray warns to watch out for the unbookable comedy act this week at the O and the Mint; Cannabis 520 columnist Nick Meyers looks at how some of the changing politics of the state may bode well for a 2020 weed legalization initiative; and there's plenty more.

I'll see you at the BBQ!

— Jim Nintzel Executive Editor

Hear Nintz talk about what's happening in Tucson's entertainment scene Wednesday mornings at 9:30 a.m. during The Frank Show on KLPX, 96.1 FM. Zona Politics with Jim Nintzel airs at 4 p.m. Sunday on KXCI, 91.3 FM.